Budget 2021: Now track all budget documents on Union Budget Mobile App; check how to download

February 1, 2021 9:18 AM

Union Budget Mobile App: As the Union Budget 2021-22 is going paperless for the first time, the government has rolled out a dedicated application- Union Budget Mobile App for users to access budget related information and documents.

The Union Budget Mobile App is said to have a user-friendly interface along with embedded features that will allow users to download, search, print, bidirectional scrolling, zoom in or out documents, table of contents as well as external links.

The application is available for Android and iOS smartphones where all the documents presented within the parliament will be available in a hassle-free manner. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier in January had started the compilation of Budget documents.

It is to note that the mobile application will provide complete access to 14 Union Budget documents. These documents will be inclusive of the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Finance Bill, Demand for Grants (DG) along with others. The government app has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) along with the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA). After the budget is presented in the parliament, all documents will be uploaded on the Mobile app.

Union Budget Mobile App: How to download

  • Users can visit Google Play Store or Apple App Play Store on mobiles having an active internet connection
  • There, they have to search for the Union Budget Mobile App.
  • Users will be able to find the Union Budget app by NIC e-gov mobile apps. From there, the app can be downloaded and installed. 
  • Users can also visit the Union Budget web portal www.indiabudget.gov.in. A link to download the Mobile App will be present there. 
  • After clicking on the link, users will be directed to the Google Play Store or Apple App store from where the app can be installed.

There is no login or registration required for users to access the app. The Union Budget Mobile App is said to have a user-friendly interface along with embedded features that will allow users to download, search, print, bidirectional scrolling, zoom in or out documents, table of contents as well as external links. The app is said to be available two languages- Hindi and English.

