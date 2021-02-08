Union Budget FY22: Reassuring to see R&D at the forefront

The ‘umbrella structures’ advocated in nine cities to encourage partnerships across institutions can go a long way in achieving the desired synergies of multidisciplinary higher education as envisaged in the NEP.

Indian Union Budget 2021-22: The setting up of a Higher Education Commission responsible for standard-setting, accreditation, regulation and funding of colleges and universities can help boost quality education with an integrated approach, but diversity of institutions will have to be managed carefully, said Anju Seth, the director of IIM Calcutta.

“It is reassuring to see that research and development has been brought to the forefront by the allocation of Rs 50,000 crore over five years for the National Research Foundation, and the collaboration with Japan for sharing of knowledge and technology,” Prof Seth said.

“The ‘umbrella structures’ advocated in nine cities to encourage partnerships across institutions can go a long way in achieving the desired synergies of multidisciplinary higher education as envisaged in the NEP. Besides investments, the key to achieving real gains in the education sector will be good governance practices in implementation of initiatives.”

She added that the priorities accorded to infrastructure development and healthcare in the Union Budget FY22 are essential to spur economic development.