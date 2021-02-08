  • MORE MARKET STATS

Union Budget FY22: Reassuring to see R&D at the forefront

By: |
February 8, 2021 6:15 AM

Union Budget 2021 India: “It is reassuring to see that research and development has been brought to the forefront by the allocation of Rs 50,000 crore over five years for the National Research Foundation, and the collaboration with Japan for sharing of knowledge and technology,” Prof Seth said.

The ‘umbrella structures’ advocated in nine cities to encourage partnerships across institutions can go a long way in achieving the desired synergies of multidisciplinary higher education as envisaged in the NEP.The ‘umbrella structures’ advocated in nine cities to encourage partnerships across institutions can go a long way in achieving the desired synergies of multidisciplinary higher education as envisaged in the NEP.

Indian Union Budget 2021-22: The setting up of a Higher Education Commission responsible for standard-setting, accreditation, regulation and funding of colleges and universities can help boost quality education with an integrated approach, but diversity of institutions will have to be managed carefully, said Anju Seth, the director of IIM Calcutta.

“It is reassuring to see that research and development has been brought to the forefront by the allocation of Rs 50,000 crore over five years for the National Research Foundation, and the collaboration with Japan for sharing of knowledge and technology,” Prof Seth said.

Related News

“The ‘umbrella structures’ advocated in nine cities to encourage partnerships across institutions can go a long way in achieving the desired synergies of multidisciplinary higher education as envisaged in the NEP. Besides investments, the key to achieving real gains in the education sector will be good governance practices in implementation of initiatives.”

She added that the priorities accorded to infrastructure development and healthcare in the Union Budget FY22 are essential to spur economic development.

Do you know What is Finance Bill, Short Term Capital Gains Tax, Fiscal Policy in India, Section 80C of Income Tax Act 1961, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. Budget 2021
  3. Union Budget FY22 Reassuring to see R&D at the forefront
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Union Budget FY22: Who pays for financing universities?
2Union Budget 2021-22 takeaways: FM has led sector in right direction
3Union Budget 2021-22: Post-COVID a great budget