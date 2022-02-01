  • MORE MARKET STATS

Union Budget: Allocation to coal ministry dips 39 pc to Rs 393 cr in 2022-23

According to Budget documents, the expenditure for financial year 2021-22 was at Rs 534.88 crore.

Written by PTI
Union Budget 2022, Budget 2022
The decline has been over the revised estimates of Rs 644.09 crore in 2021-22, according to Budget documents. (Image source: PTI)

Budget allocation for the coal ministry has registered a decline of 38.9 per cent to Rs 393.24 crore for financial year 2022-23.

The decline has been over the revised estimates of Rs 644.09 crore in 2021-22, according to Budget documents.

According to Budget documents, the expenditure for financial year 2021-22 was at Rs 534.88 crore.

The expenditure budget of Rs 393.24 crore in the 2022-23, includes Rs 314.54 crore on central sector schemes/ projects and Rs 12.96 crore on Coal Mines Pension Scheme.

The actual expenditure budget for financial year 2020-2021 stood at Rs 571.6 crore, as per budget document.

The investment in public enterprises, including Coal India, has increased to Rs 21,420.00 crore in budget 2022-23, over the revised estimate of Rs 18,746.00 crore in 2021-22.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented Union Budget 2022-23 in Parliament.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

More Stories on
Budget 2022