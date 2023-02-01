FM Nirmala Sitharaman Live from Parliament, Union Budget 2023 Live Announcements: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament today. This would the last full budget of Modi Govt 2.0. Politically speaking, the Union Budget is seen a key instrument to cater to the masses as well as classes. There are many who feel that will be a populist budget given BJP’s Mission 2024 as the driving force.
However, amid the global headwinds, Nirmala Sitharaman has a tough task. The Economic Survey tabled on Parliament on Tuesday presented a somewhat comforting idea that ‘all is well.’ India remains a bright spot amid the recessionary clouds, says the survey. The Current Account Deficit may widen, and loan rates are likely to remain high.
As the countdown begins for the Union Budget 2023, stay with us as we bring you all the latest facts, analysis, wish list and reactions from Bharat to India Inc:
Union Budget 2023 Live Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Live Speech, Railway Budget 2023, Budget 2023 Announcements Live from Parliament
Gone are the days when the bundles of budgetary documents would be distributed among the media professionals. Now, it's all about digital presence. For third time in a row, Sitharaman will be presenting the Union Budget in the paperless form. So, for those who are interested to know the nitty-gritties, the Union Budget will be available on an app.
Ahead of the Union Budget, the International Monetary Fund's new forecast is proving to be comforting news. Amid global layoffs and recessionary fears, the IMF maintains that India will remain to be the 'bright spot' in the global economy. Strictly speaking about the numbers, the IMF says that India will be the fastest growing economy with a growth rate of 6.1 per cent. According to Gita Gopinath, 'global growth remains weak, but it may be at a turning point. We have slightly increased our 2022 and 2023 growth forecasts. Global growth will slow from 3.4% in 2022 to 2.9% in 2023 then rebound to 3.1% in 2024.'
The Economic Survey says that the Modi government will continue the capex thrust, just like what we saw in last two years. This is also being done to compensate the reluctance on part of the private players.
One of the key takeaways of the Economic Survey was about the GDP trajectory. The Survey says that India's GDP for current fiscal will grow at 7 per cent. For the next financial year, the GDP has been pegged at 6.6.8 per cent. It should be noted that the nominal GDP may grow at 11 per cent in the next fiscal. The Survey said that the GDP roadmap shows India's tough economic resilience in the face of troubled world situation.
The Economic Survey tabled on Tuesday called for fiscal prudence with a view that low interest rates will benefit all stakeholders. This comes as the middle class hopes for tax relief from Nirmala Sitharaman.
Hello and welcome to Finance Express Online's Budget 'live blog'. What's on India Inc's mind? Will the Adani chaos drown the growth roadmap? Stay with us as we bring you the freshest insights and opinions.