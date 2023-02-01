FM Nirmala Sitharaman Live from Parliament, Union Budget 2023 Live Announcements: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament today. This would the last full budget of Modi Govt 2.0. Politically speaking, the Union Budget is seen a key instrument to cater to the masses as well as classes. There are many who feel that will be a populist budget given BJP’s Mission 2024 as the driving force.

However, amid the global headwinds, Nirmala Sitharaman has a tough task. The Economic Survey tabled on Parliament on Tuesday presented a somewhat comforting idea that ‘all is well.’ India remains a bright spot amid the recessionary clouds, says the survey. The Current Account Deficit may widen, and loan rates are likely to remain high.

As the countdown begins for the Union Budget 2023, stay with us as we bring you all the latest facts, analysis, wish list and reactions from Bharat to India Inc:

Live Updates

