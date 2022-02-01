Union Budget 2022: PLI scheme extended to solar equipment; allocates Rs 19500 cr boost for modules

Budget 2022 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced to allocate Rs 19,500 crore to boost manufacturing of solar modules under the government’s flagship Production Linked Incentive scheme

In the Union Budget 2022 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced to allocate Rs 19,500 crore to boost manufacturing of solar modules under the government’s flagship Production Linked Incentive scheme. She further mentioned that the scheme has potential to create 60 lakh new jobs and additional production of 30 lakh crore jobs during next five years. “To facilitate domestic manufacturing for ambitious goal of 280 GW of installed solar capacity by 2030, additional allocation of Rs 19,500 cr for PLI for manufacturing of high-efficiency modules with priority to fully integrate manufacturing units to solar PV modules will be made,” said FM in her speech.

Earlier, the Finance Minister already announced an outlay of Rs 1.97 Lakh Crores for the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Schemes across 13 key sectors, to create national manufacturing champions and generate employment opportunities for the country’s youth. The government first announced three schemes in March 2020, while 10 new PLI schemes were introduced in November 2020. Sectors that have been covered include electronics manufacturing, Automobiles & Auto Components, Speciality steel, Textile, Drone and drone components, Pharmaceuticals drug, Telecom and Networking, among others.