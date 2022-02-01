Budget 2022 Highlights: Key announcements by FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Budget Speech, LIC IPO expected shortly

Highlights of Union Budget 2022-23 India: India’s economic growth in FY22 to be at 9.2 per cent, highest among all economies, says FM in her address.

Union Budget 2022 Highlights: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her fourth Budget today. FM Sitharaman’s Budget speech started at 11:00 am in Parliament. This is Narendra Modi government’s tenth Budget, and the second paperless budget in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation. India’s economic growth in FY22 to be at 9.2 per cent, highest among all large economies, says FM in her address. India in a strong position to withstand challenges due to higher vaccinations, she added.

Highlights of Budget 2022 speech:

– Public issue of Life Insurance Corporation expected shortly: FM

– Union Budget seeks to lay foundation & give blueprint of economy over ‘Amrit Kal’ of next 25 years – from India at 75 to India at 100

– Budget to focus on 4 pillars – productivity, climate action, financing investments and PM Gati Shakti plan

– 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains with better efficiency to be brought in and 100 PM Gati Shakti Cargo terminals to be developed during next 3 years

– ECLGS to be extended till March 2023. The guaranteed cover will be expanded by Rs 50,000 crores to total cover of Rs 5 lakh crores to aid MSME sector financing needs

– National Highway network to be expanded by 25,000 km in 2022-23. Rs 20,000 crore to be mobilized to complement public resources

– Govt to set up 75 digital banking units in 75 districts by scheduled commercial banks. Focus on use of payment platforms that are economical and user friendly

– Contracts for implementation of Multimodal Logistics Parks at 4 locations to be awarded in 2022-23, in PPP Mode. Railways to develop new products and efficient logistics services for small garmers, SMEs

– PM Gati Shakti is driven by 7 engines: roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways. logistics infra. All 7 engines will pull forward the Economy in unison. Supported by energy transmission, IT communciation, bulk water and sewerage and social infra

– An open platform for the National Digital Health Ecosystem will be rolled out. It will consist of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity and universal access to health facilities

– 5G spectrum auction to be conducted in 2022 for rollout of 5G telecom services by private players in FY 2022-23