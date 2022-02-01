  • MORE MARKET STATS

Union Budget 2022: Govt expects 27% lower dividend at Rs 74,000 cr from RBI and banks in FY’23

In absolute term, this is nearly 27,400 crore lower than the Revised Estimates (RE) of Rs 1,01,353 crore under the head of dividend or surplus of Reserve Bank, nationalised banks & financial institutions during the current fiscal.

Written by PTI
During the current financial year alone, the RBI has paid a dividend of Rs 99,122 crore. This dividend payout was for the financial year 2020-21 paid in May last year.
During the current financial year alone, the RBI has paid a dividend of Rs 99,122 crore. This dividend payout was for the financial year 2020-21 paid in May last year.

The government is expecting a 27 per cent lower dividend at Rs 73,948 crore from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and public sector banks and financial institutions in 2022-23.

In absolute term, this is nearly 27,400 crore lower than the Revised Estimates (RE) of Rs 1,01,353 crore under the head of dividend or surplus of Reserve Bank, nationalised banks & financial institutions during the current fiscal.

During the current financial year alone, the RBI has paid a dividend of Rs 99,122 crore. This dividend payout was for the financial year 2020-21 paid in May last year.

As per the Budget document, dividends from public sector enterprises and other investments have also been pegged lower at Rs 40,000 crore as against RE of Rs 46,000 crore.

Total dividend collection of the next financial year would be Rs 1,31,948 crore as against the RE of Rs 1,68,247 crore, as per the RE of 2021-22.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

More Stories on
Budget 2022