Union Budget 2022: FM Sitharaman says flagship PLI scheme can create 60 lakh jobs; 30 lakh more jobs later

In the Union Budget 2022 presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government’s flagship Production Linked Incentive scheme has the potential to create 60 lakh new jobs and additional production of 30 lakh crore jobs during next five years. The PLI scheme, which has been announced for 14 sectors including telecom and pharmaceuticals, has received excellent response, she added in her speech in Budget session on Tuesday. The scheme has put focus on the government’s Make in India initiative.