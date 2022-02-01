Union Budget 2022: A digital university, One Class One Channel and many other schemes rolled out under education

The Union Budget 2022 pegged an estimated budget of Rs 1,04,277.72 crore which is an increase of Rs 11,053.72 from FY20-21.

The estimated budget allocated for the education sector in the Union Budget 2022 is Rs 1,04,277.72 crore which is an increase of Rs 11,053.72 from FY20-21 the allocated budget for education that was Rs 93,224 crore. Rs 63,449.47 has been allocated to the Department of School Education and Literacy whereas Rs 40,828.35 has been allocated to the Department of Higher Education.

While presenting the Union Budget 2022 for the education sector in the Parliament, the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman focussed on the skill development and provision of world-class education to students across the country for the education sector. Sitharaman announced the launch of a digital ecosystem for skilling and livelihood (DESH-Stack e-portal) to promote online training along with the formation of a digital university to establish a world-class education ecosystem. The digital university will impart teaching in regional languages and will collaborate with other central universities to offer the necessary digital training and infrastructure.

The budget highlighted the importance of digital learning for students which has been affected due to prolonged closure of schools and colleges. To fulfill this loss of learning due to pandemic, Sitharaman announced One Class One TV channel programme to be expanded to 200 TV channels under PM e-vidya scheme to provide supplementary education to the rural students. The finance minister also mentioned setting up of foreign universities to offer courses on management, fintech, science, technology and mathematics. The syllabus of Agricultural University will be revised to promote the need of natural, zero-budget and organic farming.

Moreover, the budget focused on the skill development wherein the startups will be encouraged to facilitate Drone Shakti for Drone-As-A-Service. And all state ITIs will include new skill development courses to empower youth of the country with the latest skills. The budget highlights implementation of virtual labs and skilling e-labs to promote critical thinking skills and stimulated learning environment.