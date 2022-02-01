  • MORE MARKET STATS

Union Budget 2022-23: Delhi Police allocated Rs 10,355 crore

The Delhi Police was allocated Rs 8,654.26 crore in 2021-22.

Written by PTI

The Delhi Police has been allocated Rs 10,355.29 crore in the Union Budget for 2022-23, an increase of Rs 1,701.03 crore from the last fiscal, officials said on Tuesday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget for 2022-23.

The Delhi Police was allocated Rs 8,654.26 crore in 2021-22.

According to a police statement, Rs 9,808.39 crore has been allocated for establishment-related expenditure while Rs 287 crore will be incurred under capital section for installation of CCTV security surveillance system across Delhi and procurement of various advanced equipment for law and order modernization.

It will be further utilized upgradation of communication systems like cyber highway and digital trunking radio system besides implementation of Intelligence Traffic Management System (ITMS) and induction of various type of vehicles for policing.

The statement said Rs 259 crore will be spent exclusively for police infrastructure — for construction of office buildings, residential buildings for improving housing satisfaction level and operation and maintenance of New Police Headquarters building PPP mode.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday unveiled a bigger Rs 39.45 lakh crore Budget, with higher spending on highways to affordable housing with a view to fire up the key engines of the economy to sustain a world-beating recovery from the pandemic.

While she primed up spending on infrastructure to create jobs and boost economic activity, Sitharaman did not tinker with income tax slabs or tax rates.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.