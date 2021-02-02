Union Budget 2021: This Budget means business

The ‘Budget theme’ for an economy whose growth fell by 25% over the last two quarters and the fiscal deficit for this year estimated at 9.5% has to pivot from ‘survival’ to ‘revival’.

Sanjay Kapoor, former CEO, Airtel India

Affirmative vote of folks who understand economics and overwhelming salutation of stock markets is a testimony to an expansionary Budget, which seems broad-based at one end and dives deep into health, infra, divestment on the other. Devil, however, will lie in execution, where our track-record needs improvement. The Budget means business as it concentrates on creating assets. What takes the cake is policy certainty without burdening taxpayers, and steps to enhance their experience through augmentation of faceless dispute resolution. Though it’s difficult to imagine a Digital India, Start-up India or Atmanirbhar Bharat without virtual infrastructure, our Budgets don’t deal with this horizontal.

Connectivity is almost a fundamental right as we work from anywhere, watch on-demand content, access online education, or utilise services such as e-commerce, food delivery, medical consultation and ride-hailing. Digital ecosystem that is likely to contribute $1 trillion to our $5 trillion economy in the future is unfortunately plagued with an unviable telecom sector. Three loss-making TSPs out of four, stretched balance sheets, technology obsolescence and an unsatiated demand for digital experience cannot be solved without bold interventions.

Fortunately, the demand for data and digital services was the least of budgetary worries; it’s the supply side that needs attention. While the PLI scheme should catalyse Make in India for devices and active infrastructure for telecom, real gains will accrue when it drives the industry from low-cost assembly to manufacturing critical components, hardware and software design.

With almost half our GDP attributable to the services sector and connectivity saddled at its nucleus, our TSPs need to deliver world-class digital experience to customers and connected devices. This may not be possible at extremely low ARPUs, and it gets even tougher at the current level of spectrum prices and government levies. TSPs need to help themselves by lifting prices, and policymakers need to rationalise reserve prices of spectrum and be liberal with sharing of spectrum, sharing of active infrastructure, unbundling fibre in an ecosystem that thrives on collaboration.

To bridge the gap between affordability and viability, there has to be a pragmatic view on AGR definition, lowering of licence fee, removal of USOF that has outlived its utility, limiting SUC charges to administration expenses in a market price-discovery regime.

In a sector that has invested Rs 11.24 lakh crore so far, the upcoming expenses for network expansion, spectrum renewal and augmentation, fiberisation and 5G are not hidden. While GST rates are decided by the GST Council, reduction in current rates is not an unfair ask.

The ask may seem overwhelming, but it has to be viewed with the lens of short versus long-term tradeoff for the exchequer, individuals and industry. The nation’s competitiveness rides on the experience and contemporariness delivered by our digital ecosystem.