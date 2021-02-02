Union Budget 2021: Start-ups get a leg-up with ease of operations

Ease of operations for start-ups

By Asmita Day & Rishi Ranjan Kala

Indian Union Budget 2021-22: To enable more entrepreneurs to start new businesses, the Budget has proposed a host of measures to ease operational requirements for startups. It has also accommodated steps to encourage investments. The measures seeks to incentivise incorporation of one-person companies (OPCs) by allowing OPCs to grow“without any restrictions” on paid-up capital and turnover, enabling their conversion into any other type of company at any time and reducing residency limit for an Indian citizen to set up an OPC from 182 days to1 20 days. Besides, NRIs can also incorporate OPCsin the country.

“If I had to start an official business earlier, would have to find a partner (because a private limited company needs a minimum of two directors) and incorporate a private limited firm. Now I can start as an OPC and can easily convert it into a private limited later,” Snehil Kanor, co-founder & CEO of dating app TrulyMadly told FE. The incentivising of OPCs is especially heartening as it promotes the development of more game creators that will help in strengthening the gaming industry, said Sai Srinivas, co-founder & CEO at Mobile Premier League.

Nangia Andersen partner Sandeep Jhunjhunwala said the move will also encourage foreign entrepreneurs to set up businesses in India. Experts believe startups will also benefit from the proposal to widen the definition of small companies.To further incentivise the sector, the government has sought to extend eligibility for claiming tax holiday for startups by a year till March 31, 2022.

Capital gains exemption for investment in startups has also been extended by a year. Siddharth Pai, CFO at 3one4 Capital, said reforms in the inter-ministerial board process will be necessary. Upasana Rao, the partner at Trilegal, said the Budget did not outline specific measures to improve access to capital. Sector watchers will closely track the proposal to develop a fintech hub at GIFT-IFSC.

Ishpreet Gandhi, founder & managing partner at Stride Ventures, said the fintech hub will promote innovation, help firms expand globally and access capital.“Fintech faced challenges of raising foreign money and getting licences around NBFCs.This could promote a growth-conducive environment,” Gandhi said. Social security benefits will be extended to gig and platform workers. Kunal Bahl, CEO at Snapdeal, said it“will add a safety net for the sector to grow sustainably.”