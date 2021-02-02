Union Budget 2021: Spend on infra would mobilise economy

This Budget demonstrates resolve that has seldom been seen in earlier decades.

Shailesh Pathak, CEO, L&T IDPL (Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd)

The Union Budget demonstrates continuity of the government’s economic thinking over the last few years, as also close connections with the Atmanirbhar Bharat announcements, akin to mini-budgets presented during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. Five key elements are evident.

Monetisation of existing assets and disinvestment of companies: Further to the National Infrastructure Pipeline for construction, a ‘National Monetisation Pipeline’ of completed assets would be created. Asset monetisation is a big focus area for both revenue generation and better asset utilisation. This would be across sectors, hopefully to be emulated by state and city governments in the future. While highway ToTs and airport PPPs have taken place, there was mention of new InvITs being launched by NHAI and Powergrid. On disinvestment, there is a clearly spelt-out approach to central public sector enterprises, PSU banks and insurance companies. There are only four strategic sectors, within which there would be a bare minimum presence of government entities. The remaining entities would be privatised, merged, subsidiarised or closed. Beyond these four sectors, entities in all other sectors would be privatised or closed.

High increase in expenditure outlays: Increase in capital expenditure is substantial, at 34% over previous year, up to Rs 5.5 lakh crore now.

The Department of Economic Affairs would have an allocation of Rs 44,000 crore as incentives for better performers.

Another Rs 2 lakh crore is for state governments and autonomous bodies. Higher allocation to urban infrastructure including public transport across metros and buses is good. Giving consumers choices among electricity distribution companies would fulfil a long-standing demand. I was happy to note the urban Jal-Jeevan mission, for piped water supply to all urban households, and extension of piped gas networks in 100 additional cities.

Institutional structures and policy enablers: Institutional structures are being created, including a Development Finance Institution with a capitalisation of Rs 20,000 crore, with an aspiration of a Rs 5 lakh crore loan book in three years. I hope such a DFI has the mandate to do project development and support, not only financing. Zero coupon bonds by notified infrastructure funds is a worthwhile step.

Strong infrastructure focus: In the six pillars discussed in the Budget, the maximum time was spent on the ‘Physical & Financial capital, Infrastructure’; among other five pillars, ‘Health and Wellbeing’ and ‘Inclusive Development for Aspirational India’ received good attention.

Both in terms of increased outlays and increased discussion, this is welcome for the infrastructure sector. The government has shown over the last seven years its focus on ‘sankalp to siddhi’ or ‘resolve translating to outcomes’. This Budget demonstrates resolve that has seldom been seen in earlier decades. Our best wishes to this ‘sankalp’ being implemented fully.