  • MORE MARKET STATS

Union Budget 2021: Science-related ministries earmarked over Rs 15,000 crore in Budget 2021-22

By: |
February 1, 2021 6:39 PM

Union Budget 2021 India: Separately, the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) has been allocated Rs 1,897.13 crore.

In the budget 2021-22, the DST has been earmarked Rs 6,067.39 crore, while the DBT has been given Rs 3,502.37 crore, and the DSIR Rs 5,224.27 crore.In the budget 2021-22, the DST has been earmarked Rs 6,067.39 crore, while the DBT has been given Rs 3,502.37 crore, and the DSIR Rs 5,224.27 crore.

Indian Union Budget 2021-22: The Ministry of Science and Technology has been allocated Rs 14,793.66 crore in the budget 2021-22, a 20 per cent increase from the current fiscal.

Separately, the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) has been allocated Rs 1,897.13 crore.

Related News

The Ministry of S&T has three departments — Department of Science and Technology (DST), Department of Biotechnology and Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR). All these departments played key role in combating the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

In the budget 2021-22, the DST has been earmarked Rs 6,067.39 crore, while the DBT has been given Rs 3,502.37 crore, and the DSIR Rs 5,224.27 crore.
In 2020-21, the Ministry of S&T was allocated Rs 14,473.66 crore but it was eventually revised to Rs 11,551.86 crore. The allocation the previous fiscal was Rs 12,637.43 crore.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech said a ‘Deep Ocean Mission’ will also be launched.

“Our oceans are a storehouse of living and non-living resources. To better understand this realm, we will launch a Deep Ocean Mission with a budget outlay of more than Rs 4,000 crore over five years. This mission will cover deep ocean survey exploration and projects for the conservation of deep sea bio-diversity,” she said.

Do you know What is Finance Bill, Short Term Capital Gains Tax, Fiscal Policy in India, Section 80C of Income Tax Act 1961, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. Budget 2021
  3. Union Budget 2021 Science-related ministries earmarked over Rs 15000 crore in Budget 2021-22
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Defence Budget: Nearly 19 pc increase in capital expenditure, says MoD; Not enough says expert
2Budget 2021: Barring PowerGrid, total investments by power PSUs to rise 19 pc to Rs 60k cr in FY22
3Union Budget 2021: Education sector & edutech industry lauds Finance Minister’s push towards skill development