Union Budget 2021: Rs 4.78 lakh crore allocated for defence

By: |
Updated: Feb 01, 2021 3:54 PM

Budget 2021 Live from Parliament, Union Budget 2021-22 Live Updates: Excluding the pension outgo, the allocation in the Union Budget for the armed forces stands at Rs 3.62 lakh crore.

Union Budget 2021, Budget 2021, defense budgetThe capital outlay in the defence budget 2020-21 was Rs 1.13 lakh crore. (Reuters Image)

Budget 2021 Announcements, Union Budget 2021 Announcements, Budget 2021 News: The defence budget, including outlay for payment of pensions, was increased to Rs 4.78 lakh crore for 2021-22 as against last year’s Rs 4.71 lakh crore. Excluding the pension outgo, the allocation in the Union Budget for the armed forces stands at Rs 3.62 lakh crore.

Out of total allocation, Rs 1.35 lakh crore has been set aside for capital outlay to purchase new weapons, aircraft, warships and other military hardware, according to the Union Budget presented in Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The capital outlay in the defence budget 2020-21 was Rs 1.13 lakh crore.

The total revenue expenditure, which includes expenses on payment of salaries and maintenance of establishments, has been pegged at Rs 3.37 lakh crore. The total revenue expenditure included Rs 1.15 lakh crore for payment of pensions.

