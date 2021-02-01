Budget 2021 disappointing, beneficial only for few big companies: Aam Aadmi Party

Arvind Kejriwal said that the Budget 2021 will increase inflation and problems for common people.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the Union Budget 2021 is only beneficial for a few big corporates and will increase the woes of the common people. Taking to Twitter, the CM said, “This is a budget to benefit a few big companies. This budget will increase the inflation and problems of common people.”

On the other hand, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia termed the budget disappointing. “The BJP-ruled Central government has again disappointed Delhi in the budget. Delhi has been allocated only Rs 325 crores in the budget while it pays Rs 1.5 lakh crores to the Centre,” said Sisodia.

Sisodia also said that while the Centre has given Rs 2 lakh crore to different municipal corporations across the country, it did not give a single penny to MCD. “The BJP government did not give a single rupee to the BJP-ruled MCD, while it has given Rs 2 lakh crore to the municipal corporations across the country. During the MCD election, BJP had promised that they would bring the money directly from the Centre for MCD.”

He also attacked the government for reducing the education budget. “After creating so much noise about the New Education Policy (NEP), the education budget has been reduced by Rs 6000 crores as compared to the previous year. (According to NEP, the education budget should be at least 6% of GDP) It has been clearly stated by the budget that the new education policy was only a ‘jumla’ for the BJP.”

Sisodia added that a country can become self-reliant only when it spends on children’s education. “History is witness that be it family or country, it becomes self-reliant only when it spends on children’s good education. Here, the budget of education is being reduced by Rs 6000 crores. If the children will not study, then how will the country become self-reliant? The talks of making the country self-reliant is also a jumla,” said Sisodia.