Union Budget 2021 Live Updates: What the promised ‘budget like never before’ will do for India Inc. & economy

Some of the questions most experts will be looking to for answers in the budget include: What new ideas will be budget come up with to help the economy rebound and regain the lost ground?
Union Budget 2021 Live Updates, Budget 2021 Live News: The current year is expected to end with a net contraction in GDP by about 7 per cent.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman Live from Parliament, Union Budget 2021 Live Announcements: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has assured a budget “like never before”. There is expectation that the budget could be transformational in its measures for health care, on job creation and for the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). India Inc., which even before the pandemic upended plans and projects, was already coping with a slowdown in the economy, has its hopes hinged onto the budget for its measures to boost growth, bring in industry-specific investment enablers and a rationalised regulatory compliance mechanism. Some of the questions most experts will be looking to for answers in the budget include: What new ideas will be budget come up with to help the economy rebound and regain the lost ground? How well will the budget be at being innovative in addressing the challenges without getting adventurous? What will be the direction of the capital expenditure? What can the budget do on infrastructure and through that generate the ripple effect on job creation and attracting new investments? What share in this will go towards building the agriculture supply chain? Will the budget take a break from the past for the businesses and for the common man and present a predictable, consistent and stable tax regime, avoid flip flops and present a budget that will not necessitate multiple stimulus packages or outside- the-budget exercises in this crucial year when the economy confronts its first ever de-growth and is technically in a recession with the last two successive quarters showing a contraction in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
The current year is expected to end with a net contraction in GDP by about 7 per cent. Finally, despite the expected increase in spending, will the finance minister be able to come up with a concrete plan on fiscal consolidation and reduce the fiscal deficit by at least 2 per cent given measures that aid growth will also lead to higher revenues apart from expected resources from the government’s disinvestment programme.
The Economic Survey 2020, presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday pegged the GDP growth at 11 per cent in FY22. Stay tuned for Budget 2021 LIVE updates with Financial Express Online:
FM Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget of India on February 1 in the Lok Sabha.
Investing in such bonds, if launched, will help investors link their long term goals to the money locked in the bonds. Such bonds typically are for the long term and conservative investors may park some portion in them as they would carry high safety. Read More
With a strong push for Make in India, it was never been more exciting ever for companies making products in India for the World. This year, we would like the government to include tax exemption for companies making products in India and also for employees working in such companies. With data security being as important as revenue growth for companies, a policy framework to enhance the digital culture of India, by incentivising companies to build strong data security infrastructure will fuel further growth of India. Covid has shown how Work From Home is no longer a buzz word, but a necessity, we look forward that this budget accelerates spending in rural digital infrastructure, thus making work from anywhere a true possibility. This will not only ensure the development of our rural economy but also help in decongesting cities. All of this would require a workforce well equipped with the knowledge of latest technology, spending on education to boost research in universities will help build a nation with knowledgeable and intelligent future generation.
“Making toys and stationery articles as essential items will be the much-needed start, that ways routing manufacturing and tax holiday benefits to Indian companies help them scale their operations and invest in precision machinery to roll out international compliance adhered quality toys. After all developed nations have done it, it is time we start too, if we want to be Vocal for Local in truest sense.”
Healthcare is not just pharma but also natural forms of medicine. We as a Cannabis Ayurvedic Medicines company would really like the government to look into ways to incorporate Ayurveda in tax benefits. The government should work on new product discovery for cannabis products in the country which will bring India on the worldmap with the superior medicinal genetics that already exists in our country. Recently, UN has recognized the medicinal effect of cannabis and its extracts wherein India voted in favor. We hope to see a more inclusive way forward to make Ayurveda and cannabis part of the healthcare category.
Over the past year, the Government has created hope in the economy through its Aatma Nirbhar Bharat initiative that seeks to boost local manufacturing and production. The manufacturing sector needs significant Government support if it is to convert the moving out projects from China to India.
The Government must create a competitive tariff structure with increased duty of finished goods. Also, the manufacturing of raw material in India should be encouraged and a manufacturing ecosystem should be created based on industry specific clusters. Incentivizing the new entrants initiating manufacturing in India could boost the spirit to manufacture in India. The land to set up the manufacturing unit should be available at subsidized rates which till date is seen as one of the biggest deterrent to start manufacturing in India.
The GST structure should be made less complex for MSMEs to make tax compliance easier and simpler.
While there have been some signs of green shoots, it should be emphasized that as the threat of a third COVID-19 wave looms large, the economic recovery remains fragile. Therefore, in ascertaining that any recovery gains momentum, the upcoming Budget must frontload infrastructure investments. Read More
FM Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget of India on February 1 in the Lok Sabha. It willl be India's first paperless budget.