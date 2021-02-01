  • MORE MARKET STATS

Union Budget 2021: Govt to add 1 crore new beneficiaries under Ujjwala scheme, aims at bringing 100 new districts in CNG city gas project

February 1, 2021 1:21 PM

Union Budget 2021 India: The Ujjwala scheme which was launched by the NDA government in its first term at present caters to about 8 crore beneficiaries. FM Sitharaman in her budget speech mentioned that the government will provide the benefits of Ujjwala scheme to an additional 1 crore beneficiaries.

The city gas network facility, in addition to being more hassle-free in comparison to the LPG gas cylinder model, also has proved more economical for the customers and the gas companies. (Credit: Lok Sabha TV)

Indian Union Budget 2021-22: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the first digital budget announced that the government will expand the Ujjwala scheme for more people in the country. The Ujjwala scheme which was launched by the NDA government in its first term at present caters to about 8 crore beneficiaries. FM Sitharaman in her budget speech mentioned that the government will provide the benefits of Ujjwala scheme to an additional 1 crore beneficiaries.

The Ujjwala scheme provides the subsidised LPG gas connection and cylinder to people from the economically backward sections of the country. The scheme not only aims at ending the financial hardships of the beneficiaries of the scheme but also enhances the clean energy footprint in the country. The scheme was launched by the central government with a twin aim to promote clean energy and dissuade people from relying on pollution-causing sources of energy like cow dung cakes and other traditional sources along with aiding the financially poorer population of the country in accessing the LPG connection.

In another clean energy related announcement, the Finance Minister informed the Parliament that the government will add 100 more districts in the next three years in the city gas (CNG) distribution network. The City gas CNG distribution network provides piped cooking gas supply directly to the households in the country. The city gas network facility, in addition to being more hassle-free in comparison to the LPG gas cylinder model, also has proved more economical for the customers and the gas companies.

Lauding the role of the government in ensuring uninterrupted energy supply during the Coronavirus lockdown period, FM Sitharaman said that fuel supplies in all parts of the country kept running without any interruption during the Covid19 pandemic. In a specific announcement related to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Finance Minister said that a new gas pipeline project will be taken up in J&K.

