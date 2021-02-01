  • MORE MARKET STATS

Union Budget 2021: Government proposes Rs 20,000-cr recapitalisation for PSBs in 2021-22

By: |
Updated: Feb 01, 2021 12:44 PM

Budget 2021 Live from Parliament, Union Budget 2021-22 Live Updates: Unveiling the Budget 2021-22 in the Lok Sabha, the finance minister said the government has proposed to infuse Rs 20,000 crore into the PSBs, to further consolidate financial health of banks.

Union Budget 2021, Budget 2021During 2019-20, the government had proposed to make a Rs 70,000-crore capital infusion into the PSBs to boost credit for a strong impetus to the economy.

Budget 2021 Announcements, Union Budget 2021 Announcements, Budget 2021 News: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government would infuse Rs 20,000 crore into public sector banks (PSBs) in 2021-22, to meet the regulatory norms. For the current financial year also, the government had made a provision of Rs 20,000 crore for recapitalisation.

Unveiling the Budget 2021-22 in the Lok Sabha, the finance minister said the government has proposed to infuse Rs 20,000 crore into the PSBs, to further consolidate financial health of banks.

Related News

During 2019-20, the government had proposed to make a Rs 70,000-crore capital infusion into the PSBs to boost credit for a strong impetus to the economy.

Also read| Check Union Budget 2021 Live Updates here: 

However, the government refrained from committing any capital for the PSBs in the Budget 2020-21, hoping that the lenders will raise funds from the market depending on the requirements.

Later, in September 2020, Parliament approved Rs 20,000 crore capital infusion for PSBs as part of the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2020-21.

Of this, the government provided Rs 5,500 crore to Punjab & Sind Bank in November 2020, to meet the regulatory capital requirement.

In 2017-18, the government had infused Rs 90,000 crore, followed by Rs 1.06 lakh crore in 2018-19.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Narendra ModiNirmala SitharamanUnion Budget 2021
  1. Home
  2. Budget 2021
  3. Union Budget 2021 Government proposes Rs 20000-cr recapitalisation for PSBs in 2021-22
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Union Budget 2021: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces Rs 2.87 lakh-crore outlay for Jal Jeevan Mission
2Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman proposes to incentivise OPC setup to benefit startups; removes capital limits
3Budget 2021: Soon you can choose where to buy electricity from, says FM Sitharaman