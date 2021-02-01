Union Budget 2021: Government proposes Rs 20,000-cr recapitalisation for PSBs in 2021-22

Budget 2021 Live from Parliament, Union Budget 2021-22 Live Updates: Unveiling the Budget 2021-22 in the Lok Sabha, the finance minister said the government has proposed to infuse Rs 20,000 crore into the PSBs, to further consolidate financial health of banks.
During 2019-20, the government had proposed to make a Rs 70,000-crore capital infusion into the PSBs to boost credit for a strong impetus to the economy.
Budget 2021 Announcements, Union Budget 2021 Announcements, Budget 2021 News: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government would infuse Rs 20,000 crore into public sector banks (PSBs) in 2021-22, to meet the regulatory norms. For the current financial year also, the government had made a provision of Rs 20,000 crore for recapitalisation.
Unveiling the Budget 2021-22 in the Lok Sabha, the finance minister said the government has proposed to infuse Rs 20,000 crore into the PSBs, to further consolidate financial health of banks.