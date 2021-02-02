Union Budget 2021: Government has turned focus from ‘survival’ to ‘revival’

The FM, in her Budget speech, has re-emphasised that National Infra Pipeline (NIP) is a specific target that the government is committed to achieve.

R Shankar Raman, chief financial officer, L&T

Facing arguably the toughest macro-economic backdrop in recent times, Budget 2021 has come in at a crucial juncture. The government has come back with stronger mandates to reignite the economic growth engine while committing itself to fiscal consolidation in the medium term. Capex-led push over a consumption-focused stimulus is the key to spur economic activity, given the larger multiplier effect on employment and growth. In this context, by reckoning a record capex spend of `5.5 lakh crore, the Budget has struck some right chords. A first look at the Budget suggests the government has now turned its focus from ‘survival’ to ‘revival’.

The FM, in her Budget speech, has re-emphasised that National Infra Pipeline (NIP) is a specific target that the government is committed to achieve. Accordingly, thrust to infrastructure development in roads, railways, metros, ports, waterways, affordable housing & electrification has been identified as an important lever to spur growth. There is also an increase in allocation towards Jal Jeevan Mission and Urban Rejuvenation Mission. Importantly, setting up the much-discussed Development Financial Institution for infrastructure financing will also catalyse the required push. By complimenting this thrust to capex with recapitalisation of PSBs and setting up of asset reconstruction company to free up the resources for banks to lend, the Budget intends to stimulate growth capital to boost investments.

Focusing on efficiency in the PSUs by privatisation and monetisation of brownfield assets is a welcome move. This will facilitate generation of funds without tinkering with tax laws affecting the common man and the businesses. Also, the buoyancy of the Indian stock markets signifies the right time for the government to divest stakes in public sector companies through various measures like IPO, strategic sale, etc. Similarly, increase in FDI limits in insurance from 49% to 74% is bound to attract enhanced capital flow to the sector, thereby benefiting the economy. Nevertheless, amid rising tension with the neighbours, thrust to defence procurement/ manufacturing was expected as an extension of the Atmanirbhar Bharat programme. Surprisingly, the Budget speech had no mention of the defence sector with the budgeted expenditure for defence largely on par with 2020-21 (RE).

India requires greater enablement to meet the $5-trillion economy aspiration. While the Atmanirbhar Bharat programme has the potential to aid sustainable growth in the manufacturing sector, the overlap between ‘regulation’ and ‘supervision’ has led to over-regulation & opacity in the administrative processes. Steps taken in the direction of minimum government & maximum governance and consolidation of securities regulations will definitely provide an impetus to ease of doing business in India. This far, with the government’s calibrated stimulus packages, the economic recovery has been better than anticipated earlier. However, this comes against the background of record deficit levels and increased borrowings. Undoubtedly, policymakers have looked beyond convention to ensure the fiscal stance remains accommodative and pro-growth in these testing times. While the Budget is strong on intent and purpose, actual implementation of the plans will determine its ultimate success.