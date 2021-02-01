  • MORE MARKET STATS

Union Budget 2021: For every rupee in govt kitty, 53 paise to come from taxes

By: |
February 1, 2021 3:43 PM

Budget 2021 Live from Parliament, Union Budget 2021-22 Live Updates: Goods and services tax will contribute 15 paise in every rupee revenue, while corporation tax will contribute 13 paise to each rupee earned.

budget 2021, budget 2021 date, union budget 2021, budget, budget 2021 live, nirmala sitharaman, budget live, union budget 2021 date, budget 2021 time, budget 2021 date and time, union budget, india budget 2021, live budget, anurag thakur, indian budget 2021, india budget 2021 date, budget 2021 india, live budget 2021, budget live streaming, gst, indirect taxesThe government is also looking to earn 8 paise for every rupee from Union excise duty and 3 paise from customs duty.

Budget 2021 Announcements, Union Budget 2021 Announcements, Budget 2021 News: For every rupee in the government coffer, 53 paise will come from direct and indirect taxes, 36 paise from borrowings and other liabilities, 6 paise from non-tax revenue like disinvestment and 5 paise from non-debt capital receipts.

According to the Union Budget 2021-22 presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, goods and services tax will contribute 15 paise in every rupee revenue, while corporation tax will contribute 13 paise to each rupee earned.

Related News

The government is also looking to earn 8 paise for every rupee from Union excise duty and 3 paise from customs duty. While, income tax will yield 14 paise to every rupee collection.

The collection from borrowings and other liabilities will be 36 paise, as per the Budget 2020-21. On the expenditure side, the biggest outlay component is interest payments at 20 paise for every rupee, followed by the states’ share of taxes and duties at 16 paise.

Also Read: Check Union Budget 2021 Live Updates here:

Allocation for the defence stood at 8 paise. Expenditure on central sector schemes will be 14 paise, while the allocation for centrally-sponsored schemes will be 9 paise.

The expenditure on the Finance Commission and other transfers is pegged at 10 paise. Subsidies and pension would account for 8 paise and 5 paise, respectively, in each rupee spending. The government will spend 10 paise in every rupee on other expenditures.

Do you know What is Finance Bill, Short Term Capital Gains Tax, Fiscal Policy in India, Section 80C of Income Tax Act 1961, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. Budget 2021
  3. Union Budget 2021 For every rupee in govt kitty 53 paise to come from taxes
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Union Budget 2021: DFC, vistadome LHB coaches & more! Record Rs 1.10 lakh crore allocation for Indian Railways
2Budget 2021: Here are reactions of industrialists on FM Sitharaman’s budget proposals
3Union Budget 2021: NITI Aayog, Ministers shower praise, WHO lauds healthcare allocation