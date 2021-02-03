  • MORE MARKET STATS

Union Budget 2021: Budget supports V-shaped recovery

February 3, 2021 12:50 AM

A strong components ecosystem has developed in the auto component industry where some companies are exporting even in a zero duty regime.

'One of the greatest success stories of manufacturing in India is the auto sector, which not only caters to domestic demand but our companies are leaders in some categories in global markets also.'

By Sunil Vachani

After experiencing  sharp contraction of 23.9% in FY21, India is expected to be the fastest growing economy in the next two years. It was imperative the Budget put in place policies to support V-shaped recovery, and the FM has delivered a Budget that lives up to the expectations.

Related News

As far as manufacturing sector is concerned, steps taken to increase basic customs duty on certain components and finished products will ensure Indian manufacturers are able to compete first in the domestic market, and then build scale and invest in backward integration and design products to capture global markets. Prior to the Budget I had seen a lot of debates around the move to increase customs duties on finished products and some economists had questioned this move and felt this will make Indian industry uncompetitive. I am on the side of members who support this move. We must appreciate that Indian industry suffers from certain disabilities in terms of competitiveness with high cost of interest, logistics, power tariffs and poor infrastructure. These disabilities must be taken care of, and concrete steps have been taken in this Budget to ensure that logistics and other costs come down in the near future. Till this is done, it is important we have a customs duty structure in place that has the highest duty slab for finished products and lower on components and raw materials.

One of the greatest success stories of manufacturing in India is the auto sector, which not only caters to domestic demand but our companies are leaders in some categories in global markets also. A strong components ecosystem has developed in the auto component industry where some companies are exporting even in a zero duty regime. This has been possible because this industry was nurtured in the early days and was allowed to develop strengths before opening up the domestic market to foreign companies with zero duty. Unfortunately, one of the casualties of a wrong policy has been our components industry which had to face zero duty regime many years back with the signing of ITA-1 agreement wherein all components were brought to 0% duty at once without the industry having any sort of competitiveness. The current policy initiatives of having a phased manufacturing programme for all components will encourage investments in setting up facilities for key components in sectors such as electronics and telecom.

Sunil Vachani, Chairman, Dixon Technologies IndiaSunil Vachani, Chairman, Dixon Technologies India

Initiatives taken in the Budget and the PLI scheme will ensure Indian manufacturers emerge as global champions. Going forward, Indian industry has to focus on developing cutting-edge products and investing in R&D to ensure that we do not merely rely on our competitive advantage of low labour cost. We need to raise our R&D expenditure to over 2% of GDP from the current 0.7% and some taken in this Budget will help this.

The author is  Chairman, Dixon Technologies India

Do you know What is Finance Bill, Short Term Capital Gains Tax, Fiscal Policy in India, Section 80C of Income Tax Act 1961, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. Budget 2021
  3. Union Budget 2021 Budget supports V-shaped recovery
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Budget 2021: Budget addresses key issues
2Union Budget 2021: Budget a great balancing act
3Budget 2021: Finance Minister offers stability in tax regime even as India hunts for growth