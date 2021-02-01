Union Budget 2021 allocates Rs 1,18,101 crore outlay for highway projects; more economic corridors to come

Rs 1,18,101 crore outlay has been provided for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, of which an amount of Rs 1,08,230 crore is for capital, the highest ever.

Union Budget 2021: Today, FM Nirmala Sitharaman presented the first paperless Union Budget for 2021-22. In her budget speech, the minister said Rs 1,18,101 crore outlay has been provided for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, of which an amount of Rs 1,08,230 crore is for capital, the highest ever. According to the minister, works on 3,500 km of National Highway will be done in Tamil Nadu at Rs 1.03 lakh crore investment, which includes Madurai-Kollam corridor, Chittoor-Thatchur corridor. While in Kerala, 1,100 km of National Highway works will be done at an investment of Rs 65,000 crore including Mumbai-Kanyakumari corridor’s 600 km section.

Sitharaman said highway works on 675 km will be carried out in West Bengal at a cost of Rs 25,000 crore, including the upgradation of the existing Kolkata-Siliguri road. At present, National Highway works of an estimated amount of Rs 19,000 crore are in progress in the state of Assam. Moreover, in the coming three years, further works of more than Rs 34,000 crore covering more than 1300 km National Highways will be carried out in the state. Following are some flagship corridors and other key projects that would see considerable activity in the financial year 2021-22: