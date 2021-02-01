  • MORE MARKET STATS

Union Budget 2021 allocates Rs 1,18,101 crore outlay for highway projects; more economic corridors to come

February 1, 2021 5:42 PM

Works on 3,500 km of National Highway will be done in Tamil Nadu at Rs 1.03 lakh crore investment, which includes Madurai-Kollam corridor, Chittoor-Thatchur corridor.

union budget 2021, highwaysRs 1,18,101 crore outlay has been provided for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, of which an amount of Rs 1,08,230 crore is for capital, the highest ever.

Union Budget 2021: Today, FM Nirmala Sitharaman presented the first paperless Union Budget for 2021-22. In her budget speech, the minister said Rs 1,18,101 crore outlay has been provided for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, of which an amount of Rs 1,08,230 crore is for capital, the highest ever. According to the minister, works on 3,500 km of National Highway will be done in Tamil Nadu at Rs 1.03 lakh crore investment, which includes Madurai-Kollam corridor, Chittoor-Thatchur corridor. While in Kerala, 1,100 km of National Highway works will be done at an investment of Rs 65,000 crore including Mumbai-Kanyakumari corridor’s 600 km section.

Sitharaman said highway works on 675 km will be carried out in West Bengal at a cost of Rs 25,000 crore, including the upgradation of the existing Kolkata-Siliguri road. At present, National Highway works of an estimated amount of Rs 19,000 crore are in progress in the state of Assam. Moreover, in the coming three years, further works of more than Rs 34,000 crore covering more than 1300 km National Highways will be carried out in the state. Following are some flagship corridors and other key projects that would see considerable activity in the financial year 2021-22:

  • Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: The remaining 260 km of this road project will be awarded before 31 March 2021.
  • Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: 278 km of the expressway will be initiated in the current fiscal and construction will start in 2021-22.
  • Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor: In the current financial year, 210 km corridor will be initiated. The corridor’s construction will start in 2021-22.
  • Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway: 63 km of this road project providing an alternate route to NH-27 will be initiated in the year 2021-22.
  • Chennai-Salem Corridor: Expressway of 277 km will be awarded and the development would start in 2021-22.
  • Raipur-Vishakhapatnam: 464 km long highway passing through the states of Chhattisgarh, Odisha as well as North
  • Andhra Pradesh will be awarded in the current financial year. Construction on this project will start in 2021-22.
  • Amritsar-Jamnagar: Construction on this project will start in the year 2021-22
  • Delhi-Katra: Development work will start in 2021-22

Union Budget 2021
