  • MORE MARKET STATS

Union Budget 2021: A step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat

February 2, 2021 5:40 AM

Union Budget 2021: The start-up ecosystem has received several incentives such as easing norms for one-person companies, extension of tax holiday and extension of exemption on capital gains for investing in start-ups, each by one year.

Union Budget 2021: A step towards Atmanirbhar BharatUnion Budget 2021: The FM managed to meet most of India Inc’s expectations. (PTI Photo)

By Sumant Sinha

This Budget came against the backdrop of testing times. It had to kick-start the growth engine, spur consumer demand, shore up investor sentiments and create jobs, while building resilience against future pandemics. The FM managed to meet most of India Inc’s expectations.

Related News

A massive thrust on infrastructure should have a positive multiplier effect on aggregate demand and jobs. The decision to set up a Development Finance Institution to fund execution of projects identified under the National Infrastructure Plan is well conceived. The decision to float zero coupon infrastructure debt funds will help attract FDI. The plan to expand roads, highways and ports and a record allocation for railways will boost connectivity and enhance ease of doing business.

Healthcare was the winner, with a whopping 137% increase in allocation. The decision to allocate Rs 35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccination is reassuring while the Atmanirbhar Swasth Yojana will help ramp up healthcare infrastructure. Recognising the importance of access to safe drinking water through the Jal Jeevan Mission is another positive.

Some big-ticket disinvestments have been promised for the current fiscal year including two PSU banks and one general insurance provider, besides scheduling the LIC IPO. This can be a crucial source of revenue for the government if implementation targets are met.

Setting up an Asset Reconstruction Company to absorb accumulated bad debts will destress the banking sector. Coupled with fresh capitalisation of Rs 20,000 crore for PSU banks, this will augment lending capacity.

Rise in agri-credit, increase in outlay for development of rural infrastructure and doubling of micro irrigation fund will help enhance farmer income. Integrating 1,000 additional mandis with eNAM will enhance transparency and competitiveness.

The PLI scheme for identified champion sectors will accelerate formation of a robust manufacturing ecosystem in the country. Besides supporting self-reliance, this will have ancillary benefits in the form of more jobs and position India as an alternate manufacturing hub for the rest of the world.

For the common Indian, while the Budget does not enlist any tax exemptions, it also does not levy any new surcharges. Citizens above 75 years with only pension income have been exempted from taxes. A one-year extension of the additional tax deduction on loans taken to buy affordable houses is another benefit.

The start-up ecosystem has received several incentives such as easing norms for one-person companies, extension of tax holiday and extension of exemption on capital gains for investing in start-ups, each by one year.

The Rs 3.06 lakh crore package for revamping stressed power discoms is an important step. The decision to progressively end monopolies in the distribution sector is also commendable. Allocation of Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 1,500 crore for SECI and IREDA and the launch of National Hydrogen Mission will boost the renewable sector. Policy for voluntary scrappage of old polluting vehicles and allowance for fighting air pollution impart a “green” touch.

 

(Writer is the CMD of ReNew Power)

Do you know What is Finance Bill, Short Term Capital Gains Tax, Fiscal Policy in India, Section 80C of Income Tax Act 1961, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Budget2021Union BudgetUnion Budget 2021
  1. Home
  2. Budget 2021
  3. Union Budget 2021 A step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Union Budget 2021: Growth-oriented and bold Budget
2Union Budget 2021: Affordable, rental housing push will boost residential demand
3Budget 2021: The Budget is committed to rural India