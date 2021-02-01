Union Budget 2021: 8,500 km highway projects to be awarded by 2022; Rs 25K crore earmarked for West Bengal

Projects for constructing 8,500 km of highways across the nation will be awarded by March 2022.

Union Budget 2021: Today, in a first, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented paperless Union Budget for the financial year 2021-22. The country’s infra sector is expected to see a massive boost in the coming years as the FM made several announcements, expressing commitment to augment India’s infrastructure. On Monday, FM Sitharaman in her budget speech said that projects for constructing 8,500 km of highways across the nation will be awarded by March 2022, according to a PTI report. While presenting the 2021-22 Budget, the FM said poll-bound West Bengal will see highway projects, worth an amount of Rs 25,000 crore.

In a bid to further augment road infrastructure, 8,500 kilometres of road and highway projects will be awarded by the month of March, next year, Sitharaman said in her Budget Speech. Also, the FM mentioned that highway projects worth Rs 65,000 crore will be undertaken in the state of Kerala. The Finance Minister while present the Union Budget 2021 also announced an allocation of Rs 3,400 crore for road projects in the state of Assam. Besides, highway works of 3,500 km corridor will take place in Tamil Nadu, Sitharaman said today in the parliament.

Besides, while presenting the 2021-22 Budget, the FM said that the Swachh Bharat 2.0 will be implemented with Rs 1,41,678 crore outlay for over five years’ period. Meanwhile, seven port projects have been announced by the FM in the parliament today. These projects are worth more than Rs 2,000 crore investment. According to Sitharaman, these port projects would be undertaken through the mode of public private partnership (PPP). At present, India has as many as 12 major ports under the control of the central government including Deendayal (erstwhile Kandla), JNPT, Mumbai, Mormugao, Visakhapatnam, Cochin, New Mangalore, Chennai, Kamarajar (earlier Ennore), VO Chidambarnar, Paradip as well as Kolkata (including Haldia).