Budget 2020 Date India: Income Tax, PPF, SCSS, Section 80C, DA changes to expect on February 1

Budget 2020 Income Tax, PPF expectations: Check what to expect.

Union Budget 2020 Date, Expectations: There is a lot, taxpayers can look forward to when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her second Union Budget speech in the Parliament on February 1. If reports spilling out of the Finance Ministry get true, the Central government may announce several measures to put more money in the hands of taxpayers in order to boost demand and household savings. These reliefs could be in the form of a change in tax slabs, a raise in standard deduction limit, provision to claim more deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Some changes may be announced to make schemes like National Pension System (NPS) popular among the working people, especially the young and the salaried. However, one shouldn’t be much surprised if the Budget doesn’t provide any new income tax relief as it will have a negative effect on the Centre’s direct tax collections. As the excitement builds for Budget 2020, we track all the top expectations and analysis of how you will be impacted.

Public Provident Fund (PPF) account deposit limit raise

Ahead of the budget, it has bee reported that the govt may raise PPF deposit limit to Rs 2.5 lakh. The PPF limit raise could be in sync with a raise in Section 80C deduction limit. “Raising the PPF annual deposit limit to Rs 2.5 lakhs needs to be in sync with the limit for deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, which should also be raised so that the taxpayers not only get the benefit of higher deduction but also the interest on PPF on the additional amount of Rs 1 lakh,” Divya Baweja, Partner, Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, recently told FE Online. Read More Here

