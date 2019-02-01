Union Budget 2019: Wow! India becomes the fastest highway developer in the world!

Union Budget 2019: Goyal announced that India has become the fastest highway developer in the whole world.

Union Budget 2019: Union Finance Minister and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, while presenting the Union Budget 2019, highlighted the importance of the infrastructure sector for the country’s development. Goyal announced that India has become the fastest highway developer in the whole world. While talking about the construction of highways at a fast pace, he also specified that over 27 kms of highways have been built each day under the supervision and leadership of the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways. Under the Modi government, the Ministry has worked on the construction of several new highways and expressways across the country. With these new stretches, the connectivity and accessibility of many areas and localities has increased significantly.

Presenting the Union Budget of 2019-2020 in Lok Sabha, Goyal also explained that the road and highway projects which were stuck for decades, have now been completed. He credited the government for rolling out stuck projects like the Eastern Peripheral Expressway to decongest Delhi and Bogibeel Bridge in Assam. The highway projects have been on a good pace and many have been inaugurated by the Ministry in the tenure. Minister of Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari had recently reiterated that his focus in 2019 will be on building a network of world-class expressways. The Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways were inaugurated in the year 2018, enhancing the connectivity of the national capital region and also decongesting several localities. The first phase of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway was also completed and inaugurated in 2018. A dozen more expressway projects which are lined up, are expected to improve the national infrastructure significantly.

Meanwhile, Piyush Goyal also announced that the Sagarmala project will also help in the import and export of cars. The Sagarmala Programme is a flagship program of Ministry of Shipping under the Government of India. The program aims to enhance the performance of logistics sector and outlines unlocking the potential of waterways and coastline. The project is expected to usher in a blue economy and in developing waterways significantly.