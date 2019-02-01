Union Budget 2019: Will FM Piyush Goyal ease Angel tax pain for startups?

The Government should focus on the transparent and speedy implementation of the recently issued guidelines. (ANI)

By Prasad K.S., Vijai Jayaram and Rajiv Ramesh

Union Budget 2019: Insertion of ‘section 56(2)(viib)’ in the Income-tax Act, 1961 (the Act) was made vide the Finance Act, 2012. Heralded as one of the strategies to tackle the menace of black money, this tax came to be known as ‘Angel tax’, since it impacts the angel investments in startups.

Thus, Angel tax refers to the levy under section 56(2)(viib), wherein excess receipts over the fair market value (FMV) from the issue of shares are taxed.

While the tax authorities rely strictly on the wording in the Act in the valuation of shares, the investors evaluate visualizing the potential gains. This difference in methodology triggers the Angel tax controversy.

Challenges faced by startups

The tax department is constantly questioning as to why shares of startups are valued at such high premium and also questioning the methodology used for such valuation.

Startups, on the other hand, find it difficult to illustrate the reasons. Considering that they generally have no profits, often no revenues and virtually no assets.

However, angel investors value them based on the deemed value of the idea, possible market size, etc. Thus, companies with a negative book profit get caught in the Angel tax controversy.

The tax department has started issuing notices to angel investors, seeking details such as tax returns, computation of income, bank details, etc, for testing their creditworthiness. This leads to harassment of genuine angel investors and increases the compliance costs for such startups.

Steps taken by the Government so far

In April 2018, exemptions were provided to eligible startups, subject to approvals from an inter-ministerial board appointed by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) and on fulfilling certain conditions.

However, complying with these conditions was not easy and turned out to be a costly and time-consuming affair.

In December 2018, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issued an instruction (F No 173/14/2018-ITA-I) dated December 24, 2018, wherein the tax department was instructed not to take any coercive action to recover outstanding demand from startups (Angel tax related).

However, this did not deter the department from issuing demand notices in December 2018 itself.

On January 16, 2019, Government came up with another breather for startups [vide notification No G.S.R 34(E)] whereby startups could apply before DIPP, for angel tax exemption, with necessary documents and the same, would be forwarded to the CBDT and dealt within 45 days from the date of application. The earlier requirements of getting inter-ministerial approvals and report of the merchant banker were removed.

Thus, the CBDT is now bound by a timeframe of 45 days to arrive at a decision. However, it remains to be seen if the eventual decisions/orders of the CBDT would be taxpayer friendly.

Also, some restrictions are imposed on startups:

a) The aggregate value of the paid-up share capital and share premium (post issue of shares) should not exceed INR 10 crores.

b) Investors shall have a returned income of INR 50 lakhs or more and net worth exceeding INR 2 crores.

c) In case of a startup, which has already issued shares, no application can be filed before DIPP, where assessment order has been issued for that year.

Thus, it can be said that the Government has taken steps, albeit small, in the right direction. However, it still falls short of the expectations of startups and their angel investors.

Expectation from Interim Budget 2019

The Government should focus on the transparent and speedy implementation of the recently issued guidelines.

The tax department should ensure that no coercive measures are taken on genuine startups and to their angel investors. The government should appoint experienced valuation professionals, who would be better placed to correctly judge the valuation of these startups, basis the deemed value of the idea, the possible market size, etc; instead of relying on the value of the assets of the startup, as being followed currently.

Additionally, the requirement of the investors to satisfy the twin conditions of income exceeding INR 50 lakhs and net worth exceeding INR 2 crores, needs to be relaxed. Also, the cap on paid-up share capital of INR 10 crores needs to be enhanced.

Considering that Startup India is one of the flagship initiatives of the Government, it becomes incumbent on the Government to take suitable and time-bound steps to ensure that genuine startups and their angel investors are spared from the severe consequences of this Angel tax controversy.

Prasad K.S. is Partner with Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP; Vijai Jayaram is Director with Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP, and Rajiv Ramesh is Deputy Manager with Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP.