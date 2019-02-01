Union Budget 2019: Start-up dreams – What Piyush Goyal can do to to make them a reality

Union Budget 2019: This sector has also witnessed exits by angel/ early investors and promoters.

By Pavan Sisodia

Budget 2019: Over the past few years, the Modi-led NDA government launched “Startup India”, an extremely progressive and forward looking policy initiative aimed at building a strong ecosystem that is conducive for growth of entrepreneurship, innovation and consequent employment. The government has rolled out various tax incentives for startups including three-year tax holiday, relaxation on carry forward of losses, etc. Despite these efforts, there are certain tax issues that continue to haunt startups and there is a need for further relaxation to provide necessary impetus to this sector.

One of the most ‘critical’ issues faced by startups is the premium tax (‘angel tax’) – as per which,funds raised by a company from a resident investor at a ‘premium’ and in excess of the ‘fair value’ is taxed. While these provisions were introduced to deter use of unaccounted money, tax officers in the past, have challenged valuations and invoked these provisions to tax even genuine investments. Though, the DIPP recently came up with a notification to simplify the exemption process, this is limited to startups ‘recognized’ by DIPP and is still subject to certain thresholds and approval from the CBDT; equally onerous with untenable limits and doesn’t really address the problem. The government should completely do away with this provision and if there is greater wisdom against that then grant an ‘unconditional’ exemption to recognized ‘startups’, investments made by registered AIFs and any investment done at or below the valuation that a non-resident investor/AIF have participated. Alternatively, as is the practice in other countries like Singapore, an exemption and possibly other tax benefits, could be provided to an investor who seeks a ‘one-time’ registration from the DIPP and becomes a “accredited investor”. Some of these measures will go a long way to settle the long-standing concern on angel taxation.

While angel tax seems to have caught all the limelight, there are other areas that requires attention. This industry continues to witness consolidation of smaller startups by larger players, which is likely to increase in the future. The consideration for such consolidation is in the form of shares in the acquiring entity – which triggers tax implications for the sellers (leading to liquidity concerns and overall deal complexity). While court driven merger is tax neutral, costs and process/ timelines are avoidable. The government should defer the tax only on cash realisation – this will help promote consolidation in an efficient manner.

This sector has also witnessed exits by angel/ early investors and promoters. One of the issue that requires attention as we see more exits is ‘gift tax’ – which taxes a person who acquires shares for a price below ‘fair value’. Similar to angel tax, this provision may also be invoked to tax genuine buyers. Again, considering the intent, the government should grant exemption to AIFs/ qualifying investors where genuine secondary transactions may happen at discounted price. It may also be clarified that the provision do not apply on issue of shares by a company and may also consider prescribing valuation mechanism for convertible instruments based on book value (like equity) – which may be more objective/ certain.

Also read: Budget 2019 Live: Litmus test for Modi government as Piyush Goyal goes for the final push

Currently, capital gains realised by an individual or HUF is exempt if the same is re-invested in the capital of an ‘eligible startup’. However, this exemption is subject to multiple restrictions – the government shoulprovisions suchhese provisionssuch that a larger pool of investors are benefitted.

Benefit of carry forward of tax losses are available to startups even when there is a change in majority shareholding – however, this is subject to various conditions which may be difficult to comply with in most situations. The government should liberalize the provisions and allow benefit of losses so long as such losses are used to offset profits from the same business. Such benefit should also be available to court approved mergers (similar to manufacturing companies, etc.).

From a GST perspective, an ‘e-commerce operator’ is required to collect tax at source (TCS) at 1% on the value of sale made through it by vendors. This leads to additional compliance burden on the e-commerce operator as well as complexities of claiming tax credit and cash flow issues for the vendor. The government should consider abolishing the TCS provision for this sector.

Tax on stock options (ESOP) is a major concern for startup/ their employees. ESOPs are currently taxed when the employee exercises his option – resulting in liquidity issues besides uncertainty over future ‘exit’ event. The provisions should be relaxed wherein the tax should be collected only on a liquidity event/ actual realization of cash by the employees.

Lastly, many startups have faced working capital crunch due to taxes withheld by customers on payments made to such startup (generally at 10%). This is even more onerous when the startup incurs loss and needs to claim a refund of taxes from the government – which is a time-consuming process. The government could consider granting exemption from TDS for startups in the initial years or at the least, reduce the TDS rate significantly.

Indian startups continue to contribute significantly to economic growth, entrepreneurship and generating large scale employment opportunities. While the Walmart-Flipkart deal is the beginning of a significant new chapter of the Indian Startup ecosystem, late stage mega deals and unicorns is certainly an indication of the potential of the Indian startup ecosystem. However, it is of utmost importance that the government tries to rationalize and simplify the compliance requirements as also the taxation system for startups that will further boost the momentum in this sector – this will also have far-reaching impact and will restore the investors’ faith in government’s commitment to ‘Startup India’ initiative.

By Pavan Sisodia, Partner, Transaction Tax, EY India and Ankur Pahwa, Partner and National Leader, E-commerce and Consumer Internet, EY India.

(Views expressed are personal)