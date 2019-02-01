Union Budget 2019: Populist measures should be avoided; govt must focus on fiscal consolidation, says Fitch

Budget 2019 Live: FM Piyush Goyal arrives at the Parliament; to present the Union Budget at 11 am after cabinet meeting. (ANI)

Union Budget 2019: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal would table an interim budget in Parliament on Friday. The budget would hint towards the commitment of the Modi government towards fiscal consolidation, a global rating agency said. If the government goes for populist spending measures to win votes this time, it could lead to the second straight year of fiscal slippage, Fitch Ratings said.

Fitch said that populist spending would deepen fiscal pressures, which are already building due to revenue shortfalls. “Higher pre-election spending could risk a second consecutive year of fiscal slippage relative to the government’s targets and would further delay plans to reduce the high general government fiscal deficit and debt burden,” it noted.

Also read: Budget 2019 Live: Litmus test for Modi government as Piyush Goyal goes for the final push

The rating agency also said that the longer-term trends are more important to the sovereign rating profile. “We believe the central government may still be able to meet its fiscal deficit target of 3.3 per cent of GDP for FY19, which would help support its fiscal credibility, although this may be achieved by deferring capital expenditure and postponing bill payments until after March,” it added.

The rating agency’s base-case scenario expects the sovereign debt may remain near to 70 per cent of GDP in the coming years. The number nearly double the ‘BBB’ median of 36.0 per cent and continues to constrain India’s sovereign rating (BBB-/Stable).

Also read: Railway Budget 2019 Live: Piyush Goyal to outline big plans for Indian Railways

Fitch also noted that the ruling Modi government could choose the budget to indicate the reform direction it may look to adopt in a probable second term. It, however, also expects the government is more likely to include such plans in the final budget.