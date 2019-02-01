Union Budget 2019: Poor have the first right over nation’s resources, says FM

India Union Budget 2019: Pitching for bridging urban-rural divide, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal Friday said the country's poor have the first right over nation's resources.
Pitching for bridging urban-rural divide, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal Friday said the country’s poor have the first right over nation’s resources.
Presenting the budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, Goyal said, “We plan to provide urban facilities in rural areas while preserving ‘soul of village’.”
Also read: Live Budget 2019, Union Budget 2019 Live: Modi Govt announces assured income support to the small and marginal farmer community and new pension scheme for domestic workers
He further said the government has worked to bridge the urban-rural divide and “the poor have the first right over nation’s resources”.
Highlighting the achivements of the government, mentioning the success of the Swachh Bharat Mission, Goyal said India has achieved over 98 per cent rural sanitation coverage and about 5.4 lakh villages have been made open defecation-free.
For latest coverage on Budget 2019-20 log on to financialexpress.com. We bring you full coverage of Union Budget 2019 Live. Stay Connected.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.