Union Budget 2019: Labour Acts rejig a step on reforms path

Union Budget 2019 India: The government has reiterated its resolve to push its labour reforms agenda forward by amalgamating 44 existing labour Acts into four codes – on wages, industrial relations, social security and occupational safety & welfare. The move is intended to ensure a conducive and harmonious environment for doing business.

The streamlining of the multiple laws will ‘ensure that process of registration and filing of returns will get standardised and streamlined’, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

Moody’s, which had in November 2017, upgraded India’s sovereign rating by a notch to Baa2 from the lowest investment grade ranking of Baa3, stressed that ‘a strong and durable recovery of the investment cycle as well as long-delayed land and labour market reforms’ could put upward pressure on its India rating.

Immediately after taking charge in May 2014, Modi 1.0 government had embarked on a massive labour reform initiative, touted to be the biggest since Independence but apart from introduction of the wage code in Lok Sabha on August 10, 2017, nothing significant could be achieved.

The Modi 2.0 government has already passed a new version of the wage code in the Cabinet for reintroduction in Parliament. The wage code proposes to extend the benefit of obligatory minimum wages to all workers. Also, the floor level of minimum wages set by the Centre under a 1991 law — which is now observed by many state governments in breach — will be made enforceable.

The Modi government’s labour reforms agenda, in fact, has been holistic. Yet, it was forced to whittle down a key proposal to allow firms employing up to 300 people — as against 100 now — to retrench/lay off workers and/or close down without government approval from the Industrial Relations (IR) Code . Ministry sources said after inter-ministerial consultations, the draft IR Code has been sent to Cabinet Secretariat on November 5, 2018 for consideration.

After central trade unions, including RSS-affiliated Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, objected to some of the provisions in the first two drafts of the social security code, the government came out with a third version, but some proposals in it were fiercely objected, forcing the government to go back to the drawing board. A draft cabinet note on occupational safety code is being readied.