Union Budget 2019 Highlights: With big focus on job creation, Jal Shakti, agriculture, Modi government assures India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed a host of things. Budget 2019 has clearly outlined the Modi government's intentions and the Union Finance Ministry's roadmap to strengthen the Indian economy. Ahead of the Budget 2019, several economic experts predicted that the general budget 2019 will be a moment of truth for the Modi government given the resounding electoral success.

With the sliding Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth and concern over job creations in India, it became imperative for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and FM Sitharaman to assure the countrymen and economists that the central government has gone for reformations.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rose to present her maiden Union Budget 2019 in Parliament emphasizing on goals for people of India- economic growth and national security. FM Sitharaman also evoked an Urdu couplet ‘Yakeen ho to koi raasta niklata hai, hawa ki ot(protection) bhi le kar charagh jalta hai’ to begin her Union Budget speech.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman said India became $1 trillion dollar economy in over 55 years. But the under the tenure of the Narendra Modi government, another $1 trillion dollar was added. She proposed that India enter the threshold of $3 trillion economy in the current year itself. With this India will become the sixth largest economy in the world. FM Sitharaman claimed that five years back it was at 11th position.

FM Sitharaman thanks voters saying the Lok Sabha Elections was charged with briming hope for a bright and stable India. She said that Voters stamped their approval on a performing government in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls