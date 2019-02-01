Union Budget 2019 Highlights: Income Tax, Universal Basic Income, expectations are high from Modi government

Budget 2019 Highlights

Union Budget 2019 Highlights: The India Budget 2019 is here and expectations are high from the Modi government. Common people, salaried class, farmers and industry captaings have pinned hopes on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Piyush Goyal to make announcements on key things like Income Tax, Universal Basic Income and farm credits. The Modi government’s sixth union Budget and first Interim budget is crucial given that it is taking place months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Any major announcement will have major political significance. The Economic Survey 2019 was not presented. But Union Cabinet Minister Arun Jaitley hinted that larger interests in the economy will decide what goes into the Union Budget 2019.

Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on the first budget has task cut out. Since this is the final union budget of the Modi government before Lok Sabha elections 2019, the ruling dispensation is expected to some major populist announcements.

Here are Budget 2019 Highlights

Budget 2019 Economy:

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal has said in Parliament that India has been recognized as the bright spot in the world economy and is considered as the fastest growing large economy. FM Goyal said that Current Account Deficit (CAD) to come down from 5.6 per cent to 2.19 per cent this year.

Budget 2019 anti-corruption:

Referring to the spectrum auction and coal block auction, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal has pitched for transparency. He said that the Real Estate Development and Regulation Act of 2016 and Benami Properties Act have shown the central government’s intent for maintaining transparency.

Budget 2019 for Housing, electricity:

The Modi government has built 1.53 crore houses under the housing scheme. FM Goyal claimed that the number of houses built is five times more than before. FM Goyal said that back in 2014, 2.5 crore households were without electricity. He said that under Saubhagya Yojona, the central government has provided almost every house a free electricity connection

Budget 2019 for farmers:

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has announced Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. Under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi’, the government will transfer Rs 6,000 per annum for each small and marginal farmers. The money will be transferred in three installments and will be sent to farmers’ bank accounts.