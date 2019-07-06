Union Budget 2019: Govt borrowing abroad to have a beneficial domestic impact, says Nirmala Sitharaman

The Finance Minister said, “We have set a realistic goal of `1.05 lakh crore. It is necessary to push these reforms because we do not want the economy to stagnate.” (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke on the government borrowing from abroad and said, “Our sovereign external debt to GDP is among the lowest globally, at less than 5%. Given the low interest and easy liquidity abroad, raising a part of our borrowing in external markets and in external currencies would be better. The move will also have beneficial impact on demand situation for the government securities in domestic market. She also spoke on a range of other factors which are the following –

On growth

We are expecting 8% growth. We know where we need favourable policies, legislative changes, amendments to rules, etc, to trigger growth.

On jobs

I have not kept a separate heading for employment, but that does not mean that job creation was not in focus. For example, we have increased credit availability for MSMEs. We have tried to tap ingenious indigenous skills across various sectors. When we seek investment globally for sunrise sectors (solar, storage, laptops) and want to attract them with incentives, we are doing that with the aim of creating more jobs.

On trade protectionism

We have not become protectionist by ourselves.; the inclement trade environment is making it difficult for our industry to remain competitive. Unless I give the domestic industry the opportunity to sell abroad as well as within India, their survival chances would shrink. We will support domestic industry and not allow them to be swamped in the inclement global trade climate.

On NBFCs

We have responded after careful analysis of the NBFC crisis. (For purchase of high-rated pooled assets of financially sound NBFCs, amounting to a total of `1 lakh crore during the current fiscal, the government will provide one-time six months’ partial credit guarantee to PSBs for first loss of up to 10%). Powers have been given to the RBI (to regulate HFCs, instead of the NHB) after deliberating the solvency and liquidity issues.

On cess on fuel

There is always a demand that funds have to be mobilised without hurting individual taxpayers much. But at the same time, let’s also be clear — petrol and diesel are not under the GST. We want to make sure that we do not raise individual personal income tax so much. We also want to reduce reliance on fossil fuel.

On taxing cash transaction

What is the necessity of withdrawing `1 crore cash per account within a year? We are not against your transaction, but against the cash.

On lower corporate tax

By bringing in more companies in that lower tax bracket (tax on companies with annual turnover of up to `400 crore will be trimmed to 25% from 30%; earlier the turnover limit was `250 crore), we are clearly sending out a message that we are not trying to stick to the rigidity of corporate tax.

On taxing super rich

We will get around `12,000 crore by hiking the surcharge on individuals with taxable income between `2-5 crore and `5 crore and above. The message is clear. While rights are important, one should not also forget the duties. There are so many poor people and it is their right to be cared for by the government. But how does the government do it if the more privileged citizens do not perform their duties?

On divestment

We have set a realistic goal of `1.05 lakh crore. It is necessary to push these reforms because we do not want the economy to stagnate.