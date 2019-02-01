Union Budget 2019: Government has taken several steps to boost MSME sector, says Piyush Goyal

India Union Budget 2019: The government has undertaken many effective steps to strengthen the MSME sector, which provides employment to crores of people, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said
The government has undertaken many effective steps to strengthen the MSME sector, which provides employment to crores of people, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said Friday.
Presenting the Budget 2019-20, Goyal referred to some announcements made earlier for the benefit of the micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) sector.
“Recently, a scheme of sanctioning loans up to Rs 1 crore in 59 minutes has been launched. GST-registered SME units will get 2 per cent interest rebate on incremental loan of Rs 1 crore,” Goyal said.
He further said that soon, businesses with less than Rs 5 crore annual turnover comprising over 90 per cent of GST payers will be allowed to file quarterly return.
Also read: Budget 2019: Will Modi government’s direct benefit transfer success reflect in subsidy numbers?
“Those having turnover less than Rs 5 crore will have to file return only once in three months,” Goyal said.
Goyal said 25 per cent sourcing by all the government undertakings will now have to be from SMEs. Of this, the material to the extent of at least 3 per cent will be sourced from women-owned SMEs, he added.
For latest coverage on Budget 2019-20 log on to financialexpress.com. We bring you full coverage of Union Budget 2019 Live. Stay Connected.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.