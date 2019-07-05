Union Budget 2019 for Startups: Angel tax done, now solve compliance, pending dues; a wishlist

Budget 2019 for Startups: Startups are looking for clarity in digital KYC process, technology infrastructure and data security.

Union Budget 2019-20 Allocation for Startups: As India prepares itself for 2019 union budget to be presented by the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday in the parliament, the country’s burgeoning startup ecosystem is eagerly looking forward to having a special focus in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget speech. While the controversial angel tax issue has already been addressed to a great extent for the startups even as abolishing it remains among the key asks for startups, these firms are expecting solutions and clarity around various other challenges. Startups, over the past few year, have been facing issues including problems impacting their cash flows, several tax-related concerns including GST, compliance burden, clarity in the digital KYC process, awareness around digital payments and much more.

For instance, startups and SMEs seek the inclusion of government departments and public sector units to pay their dues in less than 45 days of invoice generation. “Government should pay to MSMEs and startups in 45 days If corporates are required to do the same within that time period,” LocalCircles chairman Sachin Taparia had told Financial Express Online recently, based on the recommendations from a survey of more than 16,000 startup and small business’s promoters last month.

Addressing concerns pertaining to GST and input tax credit have also been among the key priorities for startups. For instance, 18 per cent GST payment with respect to the reverse charge mechanism made to foreign service providers such as Microsoft Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Google etc. or paying GST on 20th of the month following invoice generation despite failing to receive payments from their customers.

“There should a new penalising companies that are not able to pay within 60 days of invoice being issued,” said Anmol Kukreja, cofounder and CEO, Skillbox. Also, the government should ask for quarterly GST and TDS filing for startups instead of monthly. This will reduce the working capital pressure for startups due to the monthly filing, Kukreja said.

The budget according to investors is also critical given that startups are “raring to go but some policy decisions are slowing down their growth,” said Bhaskar Majumdar, managing partner, Unicorn India Ventures. For starters, the expectation from the finance minister is to abolish angel tax and reduce GST on technology goods from 18 per cent to 10 per cent, he added.

Corporate tax is another area where startups seek respite from existing 30 per cent to around 20 per cent and that for technology products and services to be reduced from 15 per cent to around 12 per cent. “Countries like Singapore help start-ups by reducing corporate taxes, relaxing compliances, reducing the rate of TDS and keeping paperwork investor friendly,” according to Swati Bhargava, cofounder, CashKaro.

Startups are also looking at the clarity in the digital KYC process, technology infrastructure and data security apart from e-KYC using Aadhar to be allowed for ‘certain types’ of organisations. “This includes utilities (gas, electricity, internet, phone etc) and financial services (banks, NBFCs, insurance etc). Companies satisfying the criteria must be given full access to e-KYC services without the need to make large security deposits or the need to go through intermediaries,” said Sameer Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, RevFin.