Union Budget 2019 Expert Opinion: Increased incentives for owning a home, lots for senior citizens

Experts Opinion on Union Budget 2019: Anyone owning multiple properties can understand the pains of tax on notional rent.

Budget 2019 Expert Opinion: The interim budget presented by Piyush Goyal today had lots of takeaways for home buyers as well as prospective home buyers. The big gainers are individuals with multiple residential properties as the budget had in store for them multiple relaxation of tax norms on rent and capital gains. Let’s look at how this budget will please home owners—and see where it could have been better.

No Tax On Notional Rent

Anyone owning multiple properties can understand the pains of tax on notional rent. Basically, if you have a second home for which you’re unable to find a tenant, you will still have to declare a notional rental income. This was a hard pill to swallow because for any income you generate, you pay taxes and it pinches your pocket to pay tax on income that never came to you. In his budget speech, Goyal proposed a waiver of tax on notional rent on a second self-occupied property.

Use Your Capital Gains More Freely

You may earn a profit on the sale of a house property. If the property qualifies as a long-term asset (meaning it’s at least two years old, as per norms applicable from FY 2017-18), you can reinvest the proceeds in another property and avoid taxes on your capital gains. Goyal today announced that you can now invest the proceeds in two residential properties instead of one assuming you’re an individual with capital gains under Rs. 2 crore for the year. This benefit can only be availed once in a lifetime. This move will especially help senior citizens looking to dispose of properties in a tax-efficient manner.

No TDS On Rental Income Up To Rs. 2.4 Lakh

Again, a move that will be welcomed by property owners earning rental income. Now, you can earn up to Rs. 2.4 lakh in rental income without paying TDS. This is a sharp 33% increase from the earlier Rs. 1.8 lakh. Rentals in urban areas have risen sharply over the last decade and a half, and landlords will welcome any move to ease their tax burden. Again, many landlords are senior citizens, so this move will benefit them.

Affordable Housing Scheme Extended

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, first-time home buyers are allowed interest rate savings. This reduces their overall cost of borrowing and home ownership. The three-year-long scheme was slated to end on March 31, 2019. However, Goyal announced its extension by one more year. This will benefit young, first-time home owners. We have seen a spike in demand for home loans from women and young borrowers. As per BankBazaar data, women borrow an average of Rs. 27.57 lakh for buying homes, which is 20% larger than the male ticket size at Rs. 27.57 lakh.

Where It Falls Short

The home loan deductions – Rs. 1.5 lakh under 80C and Rs. 2 lakh under 24B – are no longer in sync with ground realities. A home owner borrows an average of Rs. 20-30 lakh to fund his home purchase. In most years of his loan tenure, either his principal payment or his interest payments overshoot the current limits. This is especially true in metros where the average borrowing comfortably exceeds Rs. 50 lakh in a large number of property purchases. Higher exemption limits – or a new section addressing the home loan burden – would have helped.

No Immediate GST Relief

Home buyers would understand the burden of a 12% GST slab on purchase of properties under construction. This is an astronomical rate of taxation considering the cost of properties, especially in big cities. For example, a property costing Rs. 1 crore would bring the GST burden to a whopping Rs. 12 lakh. We had been hearing murmurs of a rate slash. But Goyal only went as far as proposing the formation of a Group of Ministers to address this concern. When the rate slash will finally happen, we don’t know.