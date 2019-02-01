Budget 2019 Expectations: Railway passengers, TCS, corporate tax- here is a wishlist of travel and tourism sector

India Union Budget 2019 Expectations: The Union Budget 2019 will be presented on February 1. From industrialists to common man, everyone is expecting Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal some sort of favourable announcements in his budget speech. The travel and tourism is a key sector and contributes the country’s Gross domestic product (GDP). Apart from boosting growth in allied sectors like hospitality and aviation, a vibrant tourism industry also plays a vital role in direct and indirect employment generation.

In Budget 2019, the central government should focus in three key aspects, said Mahesh Iyer, ED and CEO, Thomas Cook (India) Limited. These three areas are- first, that the Air Travel Agent (ATA) should be outside the purview of Tax Collection at Source (TCS) given that IATA indicates an ATA to be an agent appointed by airlines to sell tickets and that Section 52 of CGST Act specifically excludes agents from the provision of collection of tax at source, however, the FAQ issued by CBIC suggests that travel agents are subject to TCS. Hence, there is an urgent need for clarity on the said issue, said Iyer.

Secondly, with reference to eligibility in claiming the input tax credit on the tax charged by the airline, we recommend that the proviso to section 16 (2) should be amended to provide for the specific scenario of payment made by corporates or registered passengers to a travel operator. These payments should be deemed to be a payment made to the airline (supplier). This would mitigate the risk of reversal of ITC in case of non-payment to the supplier within 180 days and interest implications thereon, Iyer said.

Iyer also said that the government may also focus on Corporate Tax would also be welcomed. “While the Union Budget 2015-16 proposed a reduction in the Corporate Tax from 30% to 25%, the fluctuating slabs decelerated the pace and scale of benefits. Hence, for the FY 2019-20, we look forward to a reduced corporate tax structure of 25% across the board,” Iyer said.

Guarav Dewan, COO and Business Head Travel Food Services (TFS) said that Budget 2019 should focus on infrastructure development and policies to be continuing to drive change in the sector. He also said that the central government must focus on include enhancing the overall passenger experience for Indian Railway traveller. Master concession models for airports have been a game changer, a similar framework is expected to positively impact Indian Railways and help transform the passenger experience, Dewan said.