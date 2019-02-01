Budget 2019: Income Tax exemption or farmers’ distress? Modi govt has its task cut out

India Union Budget 2019 Expectations: The Modi government should not propose new direct taxes in the upcoming Union Budget, instead the ruling dispensation should take steps to “alleviate stress” in rural areas through subvention and direct income transfer ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019, according to BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research report. The central government must target a fiscal deficit of 3.5 per cent of GDP in FY20 after ending FY19 at 3.7 per cent, 40bp above the target.

The research report assesses the fiscal impact of the reported likely pre-election public spending. It said that can do two things for farmers. One, subvention to banks on agriculture loans and direct income support to farmers. According to the research report, there is little point of cutting the fiscal deficit without normalizing liquidity. Lower fiscal deficits, in recent years, have been accompanied by a tightening of liquidity, the research report said. Hence the research report recommended that liquidity is far more important than cutting fiscal deficits.

READ ALSO | Union Budget 2019 Live: Budget speech to begin shortly, FM Piyush Goyal arrives at the Parliament with the legendary Budget briefcase

The research report said that targetting a fiscal deficit of 3.5 per cent of GDP, the central government will be able to breach the tight 3.3 per cent target. However, it will still remain below the 4.3 per cent.

The research report predicts that fiscal slippage would not lead to additional issuance. Indranil Sen Gupta, AsiaPac, India said, after all, the central government is running a surplus with the RBI (Rs 1675 bn in March 2018). Secondly, the GST collections look relatively better adjusted for seasonality and finally, slippages of 25-50bp of GDP at this level can hardly be inflationary given slack capacity, Gupta said.