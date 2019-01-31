Budget 2019 Expectations: Bankruptcy resolution, tackling NBFC crisis among expectations of financial markets

By: and | Updated: January 31, 2019 4:53 PM

Pre-Budget Expectations from Union Budget 2019: The key expectations of financial markets include tacking the ongoing liquidity crisis in the NBFC sector, and propose a framework for effective resolution of financial firms.

Regular Income, Where To Invest 1 Lakh Rupee, Modi Govt Scheme, Mudra Scheme, Start Business in 1 Lakh Investment, मुद्रा स्कीम, Mudra LoanUnion Budget 2019-20 Expectations: Streamlining of stamp duty on financial instruments has been a constant ask from the industry. (Image: Reuters)

India Union Budget 2019 Expectations: With Union Budget 2019 just a day away, the financial markets are hoping that the government would take steps to tackle the ongoing liquidity crisis in the NBFC sector, and also provide a framework for bankruptcy resolution, among others. 

Apart from these, the financial markets would also be looking forward to rationalization of FPI investment in corporate debt, streamlining of stamp duty on financial instruments, and investments by FPIs into debt instruments issued by InVITs and REITs. Leena Chacko, Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas shares the key expectations of financial markets from Union Budget 2019 in an interaction with Financial Express Online.  

Rationalization of FPI investment in corporate debt

Allowing FPIs to subscribe to corporate debt without any issue-wise limit: The present limits are increasing the cost of borrowing and the constant changes are affecting debt raising since FPIs are not investing as much as they did. Further, relaxing (if not doing away with) group-wise investment limits.

Exemption of applicability of circular dated June 15, 2018 for FPIs to securitized debt instruments

Clarification that requirements set out for corporate debt will not be applicable to investment by FPIs in securitized debt investments. While the exemption has been made for security receipts a similar clarification for securitized debt investments will deepen the market and also help the NBFCs in terms of liquidity.

Also read: Budget 2019 forecast: Modi govt may raise rural spending in election-year budget to woo farmers

Streamlining of stamp duty on financial instruments

This has been a constant ask from the industry. Uniform stamp duty rates on issue and transfer of financial instruments and security creation is needed in order to ensure that duties are duly paid and actions required to be Taken  and thereby strengthen the market.

Dealing with liquidity crisis in the NBFC and banking sector

 Infusing new funds, relaxation of requirements for issue of retail bonds by NBFCs could be explored. Currently, NBFCs largely depend on banks for their financial requirements.

Bankruptcy and resolution framework for financial institutions

Government should propose a framework for effective resolution of financial firms. The framework should include a mechanism for early recognition of stress in the system and appropriate corrective actions plans being put in place by the regulator at each stage.

Framework for dealing with stressed power-sector companies

Given the unique situation of the sector, providing relaxations in terms of implementation timelines for restructuring plans as compared to the other sectors before the debtor is pushed into a corporate insolvency resolution process.

Investment by FPIs into debt instruments issued by InVITs and REIT

Investment by FPIs into debt instruments issued by InVITs and REITs: allowing FPIs to invest in these entities will give the much required boost to these investment vehicles.

For latest coverage on Budget 2019-20 log on to financialexpress.com. We bring you fastest Live updates on Union Budget 2019. Stay Connected.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Budget 2019
  3. Budget 2019 Expectations: Bankruptcy resolution, tackling NBFC crisis among expectations of financial markets
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition