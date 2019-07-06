Union Budget 2019 assures Rs 70,000 crore capital infusion in public sector banks

Union Budget 2019 India: Banks have emerged as a large buyer of pooled assets from NBFCs given the liquidity issues faced by the sector in FY2019.

Budget 2019 India: Bank recapitalisation of Rs 70,000 crore appears to be a positive as it will not only address regulatory capital requirements but also provide growth capital. In our view, with this capital infusion, all public sector banks should be able to exit the PCA framework, facilitating the merger of PSBs. Further, in our view, the dependence of banks on capital from market sources would stand substantially reduced and credit growth of

12-13% is assured, even if the PSBs are unable to raise capital from markets.

Interest subvention for MSMEs will improve the debt servicing ability of MSMEs and aid credit quality for banks.

Banks have emerged as a large buyer of pooled assets from NBFCs given the liquidity issues faced by the sector in FY2019. The proposal to provide a one-time six months’ partial credit guarantee to PSBs for first loss of up to 10% will reduce any credit risk on such assets. It must be noted that the minimum holding period and hence seasoning of underlying loans in the pool for certain assets classes like housing loans was also reduced from 12 months to 6 months during FY2019.

Higher interest deduction on interest paid on housing loans will improve the affordability of house purchase and push housing credit demand for banks as well as HFCs. This apart, higher housing sales can improve the cash flows for developers and reduce any asset quality pressures in this segment for banks as well as HFCs.

