Union Budget 2019: All time high defence budget of Rs 3 lakh crore was a highlight, but, is even that enough?

Budget 2019-20: Defence budget as a percentage of GDP used to be above 1.8% till some years back. (AP)

Union Budget 2019: With huge plans for modernisation in the pipeline, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal increased defence budget to over Rs 3 lakh cr for the financial year 2019-20 in the budget presented in Lok Sabha on Friday. However, in real terms the Defence Budget has gone down as the hike announced doesn’t even cater for inflation.

According to Goyal, the Defence Budget announced is “For securing our border, the government increases Defence budget.” While announcing a substantial hike in military service pay, the minister said ‘One Rank One Pension’ (OROP) scheme has been a longstanding demand of Indian armed forces for the past 40 years and the Centre has managed to disburse Rs 35,000 crore so far.

“We have already disbursed Rs 35,000 crore for our soldiers under ‘One Rank One Pension’, substantial hike in military service pay has been announced. Our soldiers are our pride and honour; ‘One Rank One Pension’, which was pending for the last 40 years, has been implemented by us,” he said in his speech.

The minister also made it clear that additional funds are available for the Defence as and when required.

The Rs 3 lakh crore set aside for the Defence means that for 2019-20 there is a very small increase of less than 2 per cent from last year’s figure of Rs 2,95,511.41, and does not cover the inflation. Experts find such a small increase disturbing as it comes at a time when the Indian Armed forces is in the midst of a huge modernisation process, compared to its neighbours Pakistan and China who are already focussing on modernisation program.

The allocation of Rs 2, 95,511.41 crore for 2018-19 represented a growth of 7.81 per cent over budget estimates (Rs 2, 74,114.12 crore) and 5.91 per cent over revised estimates (Rs 2, 79,003.85 crore), respectively for the financial year 2017-18.

Sharing his views with Financial Express Online on the Defence Budget for 2019-20, Air Marshal Nirdosh Tyagi, former Deputy Chief of Air Staff, said, “Last defence budget had increase of just about 7.7% over the previous year. Inflation and rupee depreciation more than neutralised this. Thus, no increase in real terms.”

Defence budget as a percentage of GDP used to be above 1.8% till some years back. Now it is in the region of 1.5%. And this has impacted capital procurement and modernisation plans. After meeting Committed Liabilities for procurements contracted in earlier years, there is no money left for new equipment.

“Committed liabilities will progressively come down as equipment contracted earlier is delivered. Around 20% of the capital budget must be spent in contracting new equipment every year. If committed liabilities come down abruptly, it would have adverse impact on Ministry of Defence (MoD)’s ability to fully utilise capital budget in future,” Tyagi added. Hence keeping defence budget at the level of 1.8% of GDP is desirable.

He also pointed out that, “Another argument is that share of MoD budget ( not to be confused with the defence budget) in Central Government Expenditure has remained stable around 16.7%. It is so because MoD budget includes Defence Pensions, where increase has been fairly large. Focus should be on Capital Outlay for capability building. Pensions should be considered as a part of social welfare objectives.”

Capital budget as a % of total budget for the Air Force and the navy has been above 50%. There is no scope for cutting down Revenue expenditure. Stated objective of having capital budget at 60% of the total can only be achieved by increasing capital allocation.

The Defence Budget for 2019 announced is not really going to adequately fund the modernisation projects of the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy.

According to reports, the Indian Army has often pointed out that almost 68% of its equipment is out dated, and the world’s third largest army needs to urgently modernise its armaments and weapons system.

Presently, India is spending around 1.6% of its GDP on defence budget, which is far beyond China that spends 2.1% and Pakistan that’s spending even more at 2.36% of its GDP per annum. And, around 85% of the Defence budget is currently spent on meeting human resource expenses that leaves a very thin margin for upgradation of the defence equipments.