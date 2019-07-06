Union 2019 fiscally prudent, doesn’t over-promise, says Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal

Budget 2019 India; There are several elements that will lay firm foundation for a New India.

By Anil Agarwal

Budget 2019-20: India’s first woman full-time FM Nirmala Sitharaman presented a futuristic and pragmatic Budget to the nation. It strikes a fine balance between core issues of water, power, health and sanitation on one hand and aspirations of India to emerge as a global power in the coming years, with significant advancement in sunrise sectors and new technologies. The Budget not only sets the aim for a $5-trillion Indian economy in the next few years but also provides the necessary impetus to achieve the aim in its fine print.

There are several elements that will lay firm foundation for a New India. To boost economic growth and Make in India, the government plans to invite global firms through a transparent competitive bidding to set up mega-manufacturing plants in sunrise and advanced technology areas such as semiconductor fabrication, solar photo voltaic cells, lithium storage batteries and solar electric charging infrastructure. The Budget also proposed to make rapid strides in electric vehicles (EVs) with the goal to emerge as a global manufacturing hub. It also announced a tax incentive and move to cut GST on EVs from 12% to 5%. These twin sops will help bring down EV prices. Concerted effort is also being made to set up charging infrastructure in the country.

The third part of the strategy is focus on emerging technologies that may dramatically alter our day-to-day lives. The Budget promises to lay focus on new-age skills such as AI, IoT, big data, 3D printing, virtual reality and robotics. Equipping our youth with these new-age skill sets will prepare them for the future and ensure that India has a solid footing on the global platform.

To ensure that these new growth areas don’t fizzle out due to the absence of robust physical infrastructure, the Budget announced spending a massive Rs 100 lakh crore on various infrastructure projects in the next five years. This promises to be a game changer and give a huge fillip to transportation, connectivity, and smooth flow of goods and services with well-rounded development of roads, ports, waterways, regional airports, industrial corridors and dedicated freight corridors.

It is also heartening to note that the Budget has recognised and lauded the private sector for its substantial role in the growth of the Indian economy, including that of job-creators. The first Budget of Modi 2.0 is forward-looking and has its heart in the right place. It is also fiscally prudent and doesn’t over-promise. Now, it is over to implementation of a well thought out document.