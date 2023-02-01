Tax cut on mobile phones, TVs: Budget 2023 eases indirect taxes, slashes customs, excise to push manufacturing

FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Budget 2023 proposed basic customs, excise duty cuts on a range of products including mobile phone and television parts. Duty cuts have been announced on toys and bicycles as well easing indirect tax regime in a push to value added manufacturing in India. “Proposed reduction in basic customs duty for electronic components for mobile phones, such as camera lens, etc., is in response to industry demand to reduce import duty on certain parts. This would further help Companies approved under PLI for mobile phones and large scale electronics to achieve sales targets under Production Linked Incentive Schemes,” said Nischal S Arora, Partner, Nangia Andersen LLP. Custom duty exemption on import for lithium ion battery to continue. “This is a continued focus on transition to electric mobility,” said Sudin Sabnis Partner Nangia Andersen LLP.

Basic customs duty of parts, open cells of TV Panels has been reduced to 2.5%, while BCD on compounded rubbers is being increased from 10% to 25% or 30 kg whichever is lower, FM added. The Basic Customs Duty on electric kitchen chimneys has been raised from 7.5% to 15%.”Government will provide relief in customs duty on import of certain parts like cameralens and concession on import of lithium ion batteries to further promote mobile phone production in India,” said FM Sitharaman.