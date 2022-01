Targeted aid: Will Budget undo the consumption shock?

Per capita income declined sharply in both FY20 and FY21; no wonder household consumption in the current fiscal year is lagging FY20 level by 3%.

Near-term measures to support low-income population should be high on the finance minister's mind as she presents Budget FY23 on Tuesday.

