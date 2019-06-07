Budget 2019: Suggestions pour in on Nirmala Sitharaman’s call for ideas: Twitter reactions

Budget 2019: The newly elected finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s call for budget ideas was answered by scholars, economists, bloggers and entrepreneurs and the erstwhile defence minister has said that her team is collating the ideas to her. While many appreciated her effort to bring in people in decision making, others had suggestions and advice on the ongoing issues that plague the Indian economy. Investment Advisor Sandip Sabharwal said that NBFC crisis should be tackled on priority.

Mam, forget the budget. Address the NBFC Crisis first. @rbi seems non serious about it. Can undo lot of good work of the government — sandip sabharwal (@sandipsabharwal) June 6, 2019

Many others also had bits and advice to share on how the Union Budget 2019 should be like. A Twitter user said that the interest on education loans should come down, especially when car loans are available at lower interest rates. Another user advocated the reduction in tax slab for those who earn Rs 5 lakh or below, annually. Adding to that, the user also said that those who earn above Rs 35-40 lakh, should be taxed t above 35% rate. Nagesh Pai said that instead of taxing people on what they earn, people should be taxed for what they consume. He added that this will be possible when most of the financial transactions turn through e-transactions.

We have car loans at lesser rate than education loans. Education loans interest rate needs to be brought down to rate of inflation. — Vijayan Nambiar (@VijayanNambiar1) June 6, 2019

Saket Suryesh, a writer for Swarajya Magazine, said that the government should fund for libraries in every village. He added that the same should be done along the line of Swachh Bharat Mission. The finance minister’s novel attempt of crowdsourcing ideas on Budget 2019 elicit 2,000 Twitter reactions. A request was also made to allocate more funds to the defence sector.

Merger of PSU banks may not be a good idea now; give them a year to get back on their feethttps://t.co/vtCFVYFMyS — Abhishek Kothari ???????? (@kothariabhishek) June 6, 2019

Abhishek Kothari, a senior research analyst with a TV news channel, said that the government should put on hold the mergers of PSU banks for a year as going ahead with the merger may not be a good idea. Meanwhile, the finance minister said that she is “grateful for every thought/idea that’s being shared by scholars, economists and enthusiasts through print, electronic, and on social media.”

On 5 July 2019, Nirmala Sitharaman will present her first budget for the Modi 2.0 government. The NDA government had also presented an interim budget before the elections, early in February 2019. Nirmala Sitharaman has taken the charge of Ministry of Finance and Corporate Affairs and is also representing Karnataka as the Member of Parliament.