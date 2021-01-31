  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rough ride for Indian stocks will continue post budget with history as guide

By: |
January 31, 2021 11:41 AM

The Sensex had a blistering advance last quarter -- even as data showed that the economy had plunged into recession -- led by record inflows from foreign investors. But there are signs the rally is petering out.

Stock Market UpdateThe S&P BSE Sensex index has climbed in the month after budget day on only two of the past seven years since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power.

If history is a guide, the recent rough ride for Indian stocks will continue after Monday’s budget.

The S&P BSE Sensex index has climbed in the month after budget day on only two of the past seven years since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, while falling or staying rangebound on other occasions. Risks are compounded in 2021 given stretched valuations.

Related News

“There are expectations that the government will keep aside fiscal prudence and open its pockets to spend more,” said Ajit Mishra, vice president of research at Mumbai-based Religare Broking Ltd. “Investors and businesses are pinning high hopes on the budget and any disappointment could lead to profit-taking.”

The Sensex had a blistering advance last quarter — even as data showed that the economy had plunged into recession — led by record inflows from foreign investors. But there are signs the rally is petering out: the index clocked its biggest weekly decline since early May from its peak on Jan. 20.

“Valuations are correcting from all time high levels for most sectors,” said Dhiraj Relli, chief executive officer of Mumbai-based HDFC Securities Ltd. “We don’t expect significant upside.”

Do you know What is Finance Bill, Short Term Capital Gains Tax, Fiscal Policy in India, Section 80C of Income Tax Act 1961, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. Budget 2021
  3. Rough ride for Indian stocks will continue post budget with history as guide
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Budget 2021-22 Expectations: How the pandemic is making the case for a pro-child Budget more compelling
2Budget 2021: Deduction for rental expenses, hike in investment limits on the wish list of senior citizens
3Budget 2021: Time has come to give tourism the importance it deserves, says MD & CEO Puneet Chhatwal of IHCL