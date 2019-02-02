Retailers eye more revenues as consumers get big sops

The Indian brick-and-mortar retail sector has attracted cumulative investments of over `5,500 crore between 2015 and 2018, and close to Rs 1,300 crore in 2018 alone.

By Asmita Dey & Rakshita Sareen

Retailers are eyeing more revenues with the disposable incomes for some three crore consumers tipped to go up after the government on Friday announced income tax benefits.

Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said it was good to see the focus of the Interim Budget on the rural sector and the middle class. “More money in the hands of rural and middle class is good for driving consumption in the country, and hence, good for economic growth,” he said. He added that more local MSME manufacturers and sellers will be able to cater to the increased demand from rural, tier 2 and 3 towns.

Walmart India president and CEO Krish Iyer said growing consumption is critical to support and boosts local manufacturing and job creation in

the country.

“We expect the pro-middle class initiatives to boost consumer confidence as their spending abilities will go up, given tax reforms introduced

for individual taxpayers,” said Grofers founder Saurabh Kumar.

Experts believe more disposable income will boost India’s online spending. “The exponential growth in the digital ecosystem with e-commerce companies making inroads into tier-2/3 cities, we definitely expect a part of the enhanced disposable income to be deployed online,” said EY partner & leader, e-commerce, Ankur Pahwa.

Increased mobile penetration coupled with cheap data tariffs have given a fillip to India’s e-commerce story. The number of smartphone users is

estimated to have gown to 337 million at the end of 2018. The number is tipped to touch 490.9 million at end of CY2022, according to research firm eMarketer.

As many as 530 million people had been active internet users in 2018, of this 110 million people shopped online at least once, according to an estimate by market research firm RedSeer Consulting. This number is expected to touch 250 million by CY2022.

The Indian brick-and-mortar retail sector has attracted cumulative investments of over `5,500 crore between 2015 and 2018, and close to Rs 1,300 crore in 2018 alone. This made the past year one of the best ever for the Indian retail sector, and the momentum is eminently sustainable, as per a report by Anarock on the retail sector.

Online firms, with their wider selection of products and consumer convenience, have users hooked to their platforms and the e-commerce sector in the country has been attracting enviable amount of funds. The sector raised a hefty $8.4 billion in 2018 against $7.5 billion in 2017, according to

analysts at Jefferies.

However, given the price-conscious and value-buying consumer, it will be interesting to see how the department for promotion of industry and internal trade’s (DPIIT) e-commerce policy (effective February 1) impacts pricing and resultant growth for e-commerce despite increase in disposable income, Pahwa said.

In late December, the DPIIT issued new FDI guidelines barring online marketplaces with foreign investments from selling products of the companies where they hold stakes or control inventory and also ban exclusive marketing arrangements.