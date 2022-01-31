Railway Budget 2022: Faster trains, electrification of Indian Railways and more; check expectations here

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of Independence Day, had announced that during the 75 weeks of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, as many as 75 new semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express trains will be launched.

Union Budget 2022-23: The Railway Budget, now part of the General Budget is set to be announced on Tuesday (1 February 2022). The Budget for Indian Railways is expected to see a significant increase in this year’s budgetary allocation. From the introduction of more semi-high speed trains to the electrification of the rail network, the national transporter is likely to see a massive boost in the coming years. Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of Independence Day, had announced that during the 75 weeks of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, as many as 75 new semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express trains will be launched and will connect every corner of India.

Apart from the introduction of new train services, there are also plans for electrification, doubling and laying new lines. Also, the budget for the national transporter is likely to include more production of LHB coaches, introduction of eco-friendly facilities, etc.

Today, President Ram Nath Kovind, while addressing a joint session said that the government is modernizing the Indian Railways network at a fast pace. In the last seven years, 24 thousand kilometres of railway route has been electrified. Besides, work on the laying of new rail lines as well as doubling works are progressing at a fast pace, the President further stated. The two newly redeveloped work-class stations- Gandhinagar railway station in the state of Gujarat and Rani Kamlapati railway station in Madhya Pradesh have been introduced as well, he said. Moreover, the Railway Arch Bridge over the Chenab river in Kashmir is becoming a major tourist attraction, he further mentioned.

While appreciating the efforts of the government, the President stated that it is a matter of pride for the country that all the capitals of the Northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland and Sikkim are now coming on the railway map. In a bid to give further impetus to the infrastructure-development works, the government has clubbed the workings of different ministries together in the form of Pradhan Mantri Gatishakti National Master Plan, the President said.